Renting or purchasing movies on Android TV is currently a convoluted process. Depending on your device, you have to go through either Play Movies & TV or the Google TV app If you're looking for a first-party way to watch movies without having to subscribe to a streaming service. Google is now streamlining how you can discover content to buy or rent by introducing a new "Shop" tab to Android TV.

If you frequently purchase or rent movies and TV shows, then the Shop tab can be a convenient way to do so without having to switch between different apps. The new tab is currently rolling out in the United States, and it will be available in global markets in the coming weeks. Google did not specify which regions will receive the new feature, but some reports suggest that the Shop tab will be available in 23 additional countries.

The new one-stop Shop tab consolidates all the content you previously purchased from any of Google's web storefronts: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and the Google TV app. These purchases can be found in the tab's "Library" section. However, Google confirmed to Android Authority that content from other platforms like Fandango or Vudu will not be available here.

It's unclear at this time if titles from the Shop tab can be purchased with Google Opinion Rewards credits, but considering that all of Google's other platforms for renting and buying media have accepted Opinion Rewards credits, it's likely this will too.

If you only watch streaming services and never purchase or rent movies or TV shows, then the Shop tab may not be very important to you. But for those who couldn't decide on what Netflix or Prime Video shows to watch, the new destination may prove to be a worthwhile alternative if you're willing to part with some cash for a single movie.

The new tab seems to be part of Google's broader effort to streamline how you buy or rent movies on Android TV. In May of last year, the Google Play app ceased to be a place where you could purchase or rent TV shows and movies, pointing consumers to the Google TV app as the new destination.