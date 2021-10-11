Android TV has grown and evolved since its launch in 2014, but one particular criticism that has persisted since the beginning: It’s pretty bad for multiple users. While the system supports multiple accounts, it’s still designed with a primary account at the center of everything. As a result, the tastes of each individual person spill over onto everybody else that shares the screen. Google is finally addressing the issue by adding profiles to Google TV, ensuring that your recommendations, watchlist, and even Assistant are personalized to each person in the home.

Google TV profiles can be added for any Google account that’s signed into a device, and each gets its own personalized movie and series recommendations, plus an individual watchlist for storing things you want to check out later. Profiles will travel with the accounts rather than existing only on each local device, so everything will sync if you’re signed into multiple Google TV devices. This even includes apps and login credentials that will speed up each setup.

Likewise, Google Assistant will use the active profile when it’s responding to requests rather than pulling from a single main account. You can ask, “what should I watch” to get personalized recommendations; or say, “show me my day” to see details like weather and upcoming events.

YouTube and other Google apps will automatically switch to the active profile, so you won’t have to manually switch accounts for every app you’re planning to use. Content purchased through the Play Store is also linked to the active profile, as is the preferred payment method, but content is also shared through the library so everybody can still access everything. Unfortunately, third-party apps can’t currently react to a profile switch, so you’ll still have to choose your Netflix or Amazon Prime profiles when launching those apps.

For those with children, the Kids profiles are still there and will continue to be controlled through Family Link, but they’ll also get the same personalization features of the new Google TV profiles.

Google is also enhancing ambient mode by adding “glanceable cards” with information associated with the active profile. This will include the weather, news, scores from ongoing games, and more. When ambient mode is active, users can scroll through the cards, start music or podcasts, or begin a slideshow from their photos. And as always, the view will shift to your photos or Google’s slideshow of artwork if ambient mode is idle for too long.

Separately, Google is also making Philo the third supported live TV provider. At $25 per month, Philo comes in a bit below Sling TV at $35 per month, and YouTube TV at $65 per month. Support should be rolling out now.

The rollout of personalized profiles and glanceable cards in ambient mode is coming soon, beginning with Chromecast with Google TV and then continuing with Google TVs from Sony and TCL. Eventually profiles will roll out globally, but ambient mode will be limited by region.

