Although Google is Samsung's ally in the smartphone world, things aren't so rosy in the smart TV space. The two companies hold their own and try to dethrone each other by constantly improving their products and incorporating features from each other to give users a top-notch viewing experience. Samsung's Tizen TV OS delivers optimal picture quality with unmatched performance and speed powered by a 64-bit processor. Android TV OS is no slouch. It prioritizes deep-level customization and unlimited access to thousands of apps on the Google Play Store.

Little separates the two, but I'm thinking otherwise as someone who has used the Tizen OS in my living room and an Android TV in my home office for over two years. While I can use my Samsung smart TV without many issues, the South Korean tech giant can take note of a few Android-exclusive features.

5 Android's broad hardware compatibility

Works with most consumer electronics

Developed by Samsung, the Tizen OS is designed to run smoothly and deliver a seamless experience on Samsung's smart TV platform. While it works well within the Samsung ecosystem, its integration with other brands is often limited. The company's extensive line-up of televisions is mostly compatible with Samsung's hardware, limiting options if you prefer an accessory or a device from another brand. For example, although you can connect a Fire Stick or Roku through an HDMI port to a Tizen-powered TV, some apps don't function well because they are not designed for the Tizen platform. This can lead to issues like minimized functionality and slow loading times.

Meanwhile, benefiting from the widely used Android ecosystem, Google's brainchild Android TV boasts wide hardware compatibility and seamlessly works with most devices. You will find Android in it, whether it is smart TV brands like Hisense, TCL, or Sony or stand-alone streaming platforms like Google TV, Chromecast, or NVIDIA Shield TV. You can choose a hardware or accessory that suits your price point and needs.

Expanding Tizen's compatibility with other consumer electronics will make it versatile and competitive in the smart TV industry.

4 Android's game galore

More is better

Tizen OS offers around 50 simple titles with a retro touch. In contrast, Android TV supports hundreds of titles catering to a wider gaming audience with several multiplayer options and genres. Some are highly immersive, with advanced gaming controls and high-quality pictures. Additionally, Android TV has a feature known as Google Play Games that allows you to track your progress in select games. Some models with Android 14 have cloud gaming support, making it seamless to stream games on platforms such as GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Game Mode feature is optimized for the big screen with higher frame rates and minimized latency for next-gen titles. Imagine Tizen adding more games combined with the 4K UHD display on my 50DU7170. The sky will only be the lower limit for the brand in the gaming space.

3 Android's deep Integration with Google features

Android TV goes beyond what is on the screen

The Tizen OS works well within the Samsung ecosystem to complement Samsung smart TVs. The integration includes features such as Samsung SmartThings, which allows you to control various home devices from a smart TV, and Bixby, a voice assistant that works with Samsung devices. While this is a good idea, as it allows for a unified experience, the integration is only limited to the Samsung ecosystem.

Android TV is well integrated with the wider Google ecosystem and offers features beyond the screen. Services such as Google Assistant, Google Cast functionality, Google Drive, and Google Photos enrich my experience as an avid Android phone user.

2 Android's personalized home screen

Rearrange rows to prioritize content with Android

Android and Tizen OS have appealing user interfaces but with different features. The Tizen OS is easy to use with large icons, making it the go-to option for people looking for an intuitive, streamlined experience. Its Smart Hub feature arranges apps and content sources in a compelling bottom bar for easy access.

Android TV takes it further with deep-level interface customization and flexibility, like installing third-party launchers. The interface is similar to what is available on the mobile version and may be familiar to Android users. You can add widgets from your favorite applications, organize apps, and install various launchers to change the feel and look of the screen. For instance, I customized my Android TV's home screen with shortcuts to my favorite apps like Spotify and removed those I don't use often. I also rearranged channel rows to prioritize content from my most used apps, making locating what I want seamless.

1 Android's vibrant app store

Tizen does not have the sheer app avalanche of Android TV

Although the number of apps in the Tizen app store has grown immensely, it is less extensive than what Android TV offers in terms of variety and range. You will find heavy hitters like YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix, plus some Samsung-specific productivity games and tools on Tizen. However, the general selection is limited. Also, some, like Apple TV and Netflix, are preloaded, and you cannot uninstall them.

Android TV has a wide selection of games, utilities, and streaming services thanks to its integration with the Google Play Store. This means you can find any app you need, including popular ones like HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, for those who are into mobile gaming, the number of titles optimized for the screen on Android is significant.

If Samsung expands its app and game offerings, it will give users more entertainment options, making the OS more versatile. Until then, I'll use my Android phone for games when I'm in the living room.

Tizen OS could learn a thing or two from Android TV

Although the two tech giants are equal regarding on-screen entertainment, Samsung's Tizen OS could borrow many features from Google's Android TV OS. Easier app access, deep-level customization, and enhanced compatibility will upgrade the Tizen OS from a competent platform to a user-friendly and dynamic gem.