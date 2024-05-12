Android TV is the world's most popular smart TV operating system, competing with Apple TV. Major TV manufacturers, including Sony, TCL, Hisense, Xiaomi, and Panasonic, use Android TV OS on their TVs. It is also available on a range of smart TV boxes. When troubleshooting an Android TV problem, you have limited options. You can either perform a reboot or a factory reset. This guide shows how to factory data reset all Android TV models.

Is a hard reset the same as a factory reset?

Apart from factory data reset, there is one more option you can try when your Android TV malfunctions. If a simple reboot doesn't resolve the issue, press and hold the Power button on your TV remote control and select the option to shut down your Android TV.

Performing a hard power reset can fix several issues with your Android TV, such as stuttering, lagging, boot loop issues, or slow performance. However, if this doesn't help, perform a factory reset as a last resort, as your TV will be restored to the original factory settings.

What happens when you perform a factory reset?

A factory reset should be performed when other solutions don't fix the issues with your Android TV. If you are selling, giving away, returning, or disposing of the device, perform a factory data reset, as this wipes all your data from the device.

Here is what happens when you perform a factory reset on your Android TV:

All downloaded apps are removed.

All your customized settings, such as picture and audio settings, are cleared.

Parental control settings are deleted.

Your Android TV data, including watchlist and app preferences, is deleted.

Your account information is removed, including your Google account and other accounts you use to access apps.

Saved wired and Wi-Fi network settings are removed.

If you have the camera device's data, that is also deleted.

Sync your Android TV's app data with your Google account

Android TV allows you to sync some of the application's data to your Google account. This helps recover the app data when you reinstall it after a factory data reset. Here's how to do it:

Power on your TV. Open the Settings menu in the upper-right corner before your profile icon on your home screen. Choose Accounts & Sign-In. Select your Google account. A list of apps you can sync with your Google account appears. Turn on the toggle next to the apps you wish to sync. Select Sync now.

After the sync is complete, the app's data you synced is available after downloading the apps and signing in to your Google account.

How do I factory reset my Android TV?

A factory reset erases everything. It should be the last option when troubleshooting issues on your Android TV. The process is straightforward. Here's how to do it:

Open Settings on your Android TV. The next steps depend on your TV's menu options: Select Device Preferences > Reset .

> . Select Device Preferences > About > Reset, Factory reset, or Factory data reset. Choose the Reset option. Select the Reset button.

The factory data reset process begins, and your TV may reboot multiple times, which is normal during the process. Your TV is restored to its original factory settings when the process is complete.

Troubleshoot your Android TV issues from scratch

The steps mentioned above help you factory reset your Android TV to its original state. After the reset, reinstall all the apps from the Google Play Store. Here are some Android TV tips and tricks to improve your viewing experience.

If you are looking for a new smart TV but are confused about whether to choose a Google TV or an Android TV, check out our dedicated guide that lists the differences between the two TV OS from Google.