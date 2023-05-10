Android TV powers some of the best streaming boxes in 2023, like the Chromecast with Google TV and the Nvidia Shield TV Pro. But Google’s TV operating system has far fewer purpose-built apps than the mobile version of Android, and the apps that are made with the living room in mind tend to lack a unified UX. Thankfully, that could be changing soon with new Android TV developer tools announced at Google I/O.

In its developer keynote today, Google announced a new Compose for TV development toolkit that should make it a lot easier to create apps with beautiful, TV-centric UIs. The new utility builds off Google's Jetpack Compose tool with dedicated Material Design 3 (aka, Material You) components for what Google calls the "10ft UI."

When building Android TV apps, developers can call on Compose for TV to lay all the UI groundwork with minimal effort. According to Google, you'll just have to "Describe your UI, and Compose takes care of the rest." Compose for TV is compatible with existing Android TV app code and the tool has been built into Android Studio, allowing developers to "Do more with less code" and streamline the app creation process by offloading most of the UI work.

Source: Google

Compose for TV will help automate the creation of app UI elements like media carousels, content cards, and immersive lists like the one above

Reducing the barrier for entry on Android TV apps could be a boon for the operating system, which Strategy Analytics says shipped on more streaming TV devices in 2022 than any other platform. Even Google TV devices like Walmart's new Onn 4K Streaming Box run on Android TV under the hood, so there's potential for more growth in 2023.

Meanwhile, Google also announced the launch of its TV Design Guidelines for Android TV. The guidelines aim to help developers create high-quality user interfaces by offering advice on elements like navigation, layout, colors, and typography. Combining this with the new Compose for TV tool, we should start seeing an influx of apps that look and feel like they were purpose-built for Android TV.