It's been about a month since Android 12 started coming to Pixel phones, timed perfectly with the launch of Google's newest hardware. Since then, Samsung has already managed to get its own update out the door for the S21 series, potentially making it one of the widest launches for a new OS version yet. If you're an Android TV user waiting impatiently for an update to your streaming device, it might not be far off, as Android 12 is finally available for developers.

Just as with this past summer's beta, you won't be installing it on your Chromecast or Shield TV any time soon. You'll need an ADT-3 — Google's development box for the platform — to get it up and running today. The rest of us will have to wait for an official update, hopefully coming sometime in the near future.

As for what awaits you once the update is out and active, there are a few key changes to keep an eye on. The UI is getting a tune-up, complete with 4K support, new background blurs, and text scaling under accessibility. The privacy indicators from Android 12 on smartphones are making their way to TVs, displaying on-screen when any connected mics or cameras are active. Google is also including support for HDMI CEC 2.0 and reducing motion judder while playing back files with refresh rate switching.

Android TV 12 changelog Media Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching

Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats and surround sound formats User Interface Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager

4K UI support

Accessibility settings for font sizes Privacy & Security Microphone and camera indicators

Microphone and camera toggles

Device attestation via Android KeyStore API HDMI & Tuner Support for HDMI CEC 2.0

Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements

Better protection model with Tuner Service

None of these changes will revolutionize the way you use your TV, but they're a nice touch if you're still using the classic, non-Google TV UI. To grab system images or view the changes in further detail, head over to the Android 12 for TVs development site.

