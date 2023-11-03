Android tablets and smartphones combine video recording and other functionality on one hardware. Capturing moments takes minutes, and shooting excess footage isn't beyond the possibilities. Other times, you download videos from Facebook or the web containing irrelevant scenes. Trimming and cutting removes them and optimizes your video so that it doesn't consume storage.

You can make these edits without transferring the file to a computer. Google Photos equips you with the features, and you can back up your videos to the cloud automatically. If you hardly use it, your phone's default gallery app is a good alternative or third-party apps on its app store. Here's how to modify videos on your mobile devices.

The difference between trimming and cutting videos

When you trim a video, you remove sections from its beginning or end. This action adjusts its duration without altering the content within. For instance, if you have a video where a speaker starts and ends with long pauses, trim those parts to create a more concise and focused final clip.

If you cut the video, you remove specific segments from within it. This way, you divide it into two or more separate parts and delete the ones you don't need. Let's say you recorded a shot where the speaker's microphone made loud static noises at different intervals. You can cut out those parts so that only the audible ones remain. You can even reorder the clip sequence and add transition effects.

How to trim and cut videos on Google Photos

Google Photos does a great deal beyond media backups. You can create animations and collages or make a movie. It's also the ideal app for devices running the non-stock Android operating system (OS), as it's compatible with most phones, tablets, and computers. However, the web version doesn't provide editing features for videos.

More importantly, your data synchronizes across all platforms for easy and fast access. Currently, cutting videos isn't possible as the app doesn't provide the option. But if you want to trim your video's duration, use the following steps:

Trim videos on the Google Photos app

Open Google Photos. Locate the video you want to edit and tap to play it. Tap Edit. Drag the white bars at the video's beginning and end to adjust the length. Tap Save copy to store the edited version. 2 Images Close

You may delete the original video if you no longer need it. Photos moves it to the trash, and you can retrieve it if you change your mind. Do it within 30 days. Otherwise, the app deletes your video permanently.

How to trim videos on Samsung Gallery

Samsung's Gallery app is a built-in tool solely for Galaxy devices. It manages your pictures and videos, as well as equips you to edit them. Like Photos, it doesn't let you cut the videos. But you'll access an editor where you can trim them. Use the following steps to get started:

Open Samsung Gallery. Find the video you want to edit and tap to open it. Tap the pencil icon at the bottom of the screen. Use the white bars to adjust the video length. Tap Save as copy in the upper-right corner to overwrite the original video. 2 Images Close

How to cut and trim videos on third-party apps

The preinstalled apps on your device offer basic editing features, but the ability to cut videos may not be among them. Hence, you'll need better video editors. Download and install them from your proprietary store for advanced capabilities. Popular choices include Filmora and CapCut. Here's how to use them for trimming and cutting videos.

Trim and cut videos on Filmora video editor

Open Filmora and tap New project. Go to Video and select a clip. 2 Images Close Tap Import in the lower-right corner to edit it. Tap Trim in the lower-left corner. Then, drag the white bars at the beginning or end to trim it. To cut the video, pan to as many parts as you want to remove. Tap the cut icon. It's the middle option in the toolbar that appears below the clip. 2 Images Close Tap the video part you cut, then the jar icon on the right side of the toolbar to delete it. Tap Export in the upper-right corner to save your video. Close

Trim and cut videos on CapCut

Open CapCut and tap New project. Select a video, then tap Add in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap the clip below the preview. Drag the white bars that appear at the beginning and end to adjust the length. Close To cut the video, pan to the parts you want to remove. Tap Split in the lower-right corner. Tap the part you just cut, then tap Delete from the toolbar below. Tap the Upload icon in the upper-right corner to save your video. Close

Mobile video manipulation is quick and fun

Trimming and cutting videos help you chip out unwanted scenes and keep the awesome parts. But when the frame has elements you don't like, crop them out. Think of it as using scissors to remove the edges. Since the clip reduces in aspect ratio, so does the resolution. You want to be mindful of how much you crop so that you don't end up with pixelated or blurry results.