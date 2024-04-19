eSIMs are a digital replacement for the SIM card, but despite their advantages over physical SIMs, the technology can be difficult to use. While transferring a physical SIM card between phones is a simple matter of installing it, transferring an eSIM isn't straightforward. This guide shows how to transfer an eSIM between Android devices without contacting your carrier and alternative ways to move an eSIM to a new phone if a direct transfer doesn't work. This guide works for eSIM-compatible Android phones, but you can't use it to transfer an eSIM from an Android to an iOS device.

How to prepare for transferring an eSIM

Before you get started, check that you have everything ready to transfer your eSIM.

Check with your carrier to see if it supports eSIM transfer. Some carriers will not let you transfer eSIMs. You must contact them to transfer the eSIM.

Check if the phone you're transferring to is eSIM-compatible. Look in your phone's Settings app for a button called Download a new eSIM or similar.

or similar. Check if both phones are connected to the internet.

How to directly transfer your eSIM to a new phone

Transferring an eSIM is done during the setup of a new phone. Have both phones close together during the setup.

1. Follow the setup steps for your new phone until you reach the Connect to a Mobile Network screen.

2. Tap Transfer SIM From Another Device.

3. When the confirmation window appears on your old phone, tap Next to confirm the transfer.

4. Scan the QR code on your new phone with your old phone.

5. Tap Connect & transfer on your new phone to finish the eSIM transfer.

Your eSIM transfers to your new phone, and you can continue the setup from there. However, you may need to contact your carrier to complete the transfer.

Transfer your SIM using the steps below if you've set up your new phone.

Other ways to transfer an eSIM

You may not be able to transfer your eSIM during setup. In this situation, remove the eSIM from your old phone before reactivating it on your new phone.

How to delete an eSIM

These steps are for Google Pixel phones running Android 14. Other Android phones store their SIM details under different settings. For example, you may need to tap Mobile network under the Network and Internet menu to find your SIM details.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap Network and Internet.

3. Tap SIMs.

4. Tap the eSIM that you want to delete.

5. Scroll down and tap Delete SIM.

How to activate an eSIM

You should have a QR code from when you activated your eSIM. However, every carrier has a different method for activating eSIMs. Our guide on activating an eSIM on every major US carrier will get you started. When in doubt, contact your carrier's customer support for help.

Transfer your eSIM without hassle

While Android and iOS devices have supported eSIMs alongside SIM cards for years, simple actions like transferring an eSIM to a new phone have only recently become straightforward. While you may want to keep your eSIM, explore the best value data plans to complement a new phone. Many prepaid carriers offer better details than the Big Three (T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T), so compare unfamiliar names to get the best deal.