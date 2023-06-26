Wireless location-tracking accessories like Apple’s AirTags and Google’s rumored Nest Locator Tags have become increasingly popular for their ability to help users locate misplaced items. However, these devices have also inadvertently opened up avenues for unwanted tracking and stalking, raising significant safety concerns. Apple and Google worked together recently to ensure that regardless of your phone's operating system, it will be able to identify Bluetooth trackers that might be following you around. Now, we're getting a chance to see just how these unknown tracker alerts will work.

Recently, researcher Mishaal Rahman shared screenshots obtained from AssembleDebug of Android's soon-to-be-released unknown tracker alerts. This feature, which is set to launch later this summer, is designed to alert users of potentially unwanted tracker tags nearby — regardless of if said tracker was made by Apple, Tile, Samsung, or another brand. The screenshots provide a glimpse into how this feature will function, showing alerts about unknown trackers and options to view more details or dismiss the alert.

Source: Mishaal Rahman/Twitter

This feature will automatically notify users if their phone detects an unknown tracker moving with them. Users will be able to see the device on a map, understand where it has been seen traveling with them, and play a sound on the tracker to help find it. If users are still concerned about their safety, they'll be able to read instructions to physically disable the tracker and stop it from updating its location.

Google has also built in manual scanning, so users will be able to proactively search for unknown trackers that might be close to them. This feature will work with many widely used Bluetooth trackers, including Apple AirTags and all trackers compatible with Google's new Find My Device network.

Google's initiative is not just about Android users. When the company teamed up with Apple, it helped publish a new draft industry specification outlining how Bluetooth tracker manufacturers can develop safer trackers that are compatible with detection and alerts across Android and iOS to help combat unwanted tracking.