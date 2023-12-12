Summary Google now defaults premium Android tablets to desktop mode for a better user experience.

"Premium" is defined as tablets with at least 10-inch screens and 8GB of RAM.

Users have the option to choose their preferred mode for individual websites or use the default setting.

When you’re using a tablet, you likely assume that you need to use the mobile version of apps, websites, and other content for a smooth experience. In many instances, tablets don’t have the hardware equipped to handle the demands of desktop mode and other software. Now, Google seems to believe that “premium” Android tablets will be more than up to the task.

In an update posted to the Chrome developer blog, Google stated that those who are using Chrome on premium Android tablets — defined as tablets with at least 10-inch displays and 8GB of RAM — will now see web pages in desktop mode by default. While Chrome users on Android will still be able to change their settings to request mobile sites by default, this will no longer be automatic. Google explained that mobile websites are often designed for smaller screens and devices that lack the RAM to support desktop mode. Because premium Android tablets meet these specifications, the company believes they can provide a better user experience by defaulting to this mode.

While this move might come as a surprise to some, it’s been in the works for months. As far back 2021, Google was spotted testing such a feature in Chrome Canary. Within flags, it was discovered that Google had been trying an option that allowed users to request desktop mode while browsing the web by default. At the time, it was also seen that users would be able to adjust their preferred setting according to the website — Google could be set to always open in mobile, for example, while other web pages open in desktop mode by default.

In terms of mobile, the company has been working on a similar feature for Chrome. Earlier in 2023, Google debuted a function that allowed users to remember such website preferences. For instance, toggling the feature on would ensure that a website’s desktop view is always rendered upon loading. Users could also leave the setting alone and continue to load websites as developers intend, depending on their device. At the time, the company seemed to still be testing out the feature, which lines up with how the recently spotted function is being developed.

Whether you have what Google considers to be a premium tablet or you simply prefer desktop mode, the new function can be a game changer for Chrome users. In some instances, the features of a mobile-rendered website are inaccessible, making desktop mode a must. Being able to dictate the mode in which each website is opened can save a lot of time and hassle — in the least, it is one positive development from Google for UI.