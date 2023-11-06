Some Android devices allow you to set an SD card as the default storage. In this state, the card functions as an expansion of your Android device's internal memory, allowing you to download more apps, games, and movies. While most modern Android phones don't come with SD card slots, our favorite Android tablets usually come with support.

Installing an SD card lets you use more storage space, but we recommend you try these tips to free up more space before you shell out on a new SD card, as you may find you don't need one.

Should I set an SD card as the default storage on my Android device?

Installing an SD card might seem like a no-brainer. How could extra storage space be bad? However, there are a few drawbacks to installing an SD card you should be aware of.

Firstly, SD cards are usually slower than your phone's internal storage. Apps take longer to load, and files don't open as quickly.

Secondly, SD cards cost more than alternative storage methods. While some of the best SD cards are available for as low as $20 for a 256GB card, cloud storage options offer better value for your money. Unless you need the files offline 24/7, we recommend you back up files to the cloud for a more reliable and cheaper storage solution.

You can also use your SD card as external storage. Plug your SD card in, and you can access all the files without the trouble of formatting it as default storage (which most devices don't allow). However, you can't install apps or system files on an external SD card.

How to set an SD card as default storage on your Android device

These instructions work for all SD-card-compatible devices running Android 6 or later. If you're unsure if your phone or tablet includes an SD or microSD card slot, look up its technical specifications online. These include information on SD card support.

These steps format your SD card and remove any content on it. Ensure your SD card is empty before setting it as your phone's default storage.

Insert the SD card into your device. Open your device's Settings app. Tap Storage. Depending on your device, this may be under a category like Device. Select your SD card. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Storage settings from the drop-down menu Tap Format as internal. Confirm your selection by tapping Format SD Card. Tap Move content.

When you're done, your Android device treats the memory card as the device's internal storage.

How to move files to an SD card on an Android device

Whether you're using an SD card as default storage for your Android device or to store extra media files, you may want to move files back and forth.

For these steps, we used the default file manager installed on Samsung phones and tablets, but the steps should be similar regardless of your Android device.

Open your device's file manager. Tap and hold a file. Tap Move at the bottom of your screen Tap your SD card on the left side of your screen. Navigate to the folder you want to move the file to. Tap Move here in the lower-right corner of your screen.

Some apps let you move files. Check your app's settings menu to see if this is an option.

Why can't I set an SD card as the default storage on my Android device?

While it's common for Chromebooks and Android tablets to include an SD card slot, these devices rarely let you treat an SD card as default storage. For example, both Samsung and Google turn off the ability to set an external storage device as the default storage location.

Samsung previously offered this feature under the name Adoptable Storage. However, this is now deactivated on all Galaxy devices. This was developed to assist devices with low internal storage, but it has significant disadvantages.

When Adoptable Storage is activated, the SD card cannot be removed or replaced. This is because the app and system data are shared across both your devices' internal storage and the SD card. If one is removed, the other stops working. This is why you can't install apps or move apps to an SD card when it's set as default storage. Additionally, the slower read speeds of an SD card mean that loading apps can take longer.

Adoptable Storage and the equivalent functionality on other Android devices have mostly been discontinued due to the large internal storage found in most Android phones (for example, it's rare for any of our favorite budget phones to offer less than 128GB internal storage) and the risks involved.

Nowadays, SD cards are mainly used for images, videos, audio files, and documents. Some apps allow you to download data to an external SD card (for example, Spotify lets you download music to your SD card). It's an ideal solution if you're downloading movies for traveling.

Don't throw away your SD card

Just because you can't set an SD card as default storage on most Android devices anymore doesn't mean you should throw your SD card away. They're handy for storing extra media files and documents. They're especially useful for Chromebooks. Activating an SD card for a ChromeOS device couldn't be easier.