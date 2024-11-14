Key Takeaways Android System Key Verifier keeps chats safe with encryption keys and QR codes.

The new app protects against impersonation scams by verifying contacts' identities securely.

This app could potentially integrate into Google Messages in the future for enhanced privacy controls.

There's a new Google app floating around on the Play Store. It's here to keep your chats safe and secure your Android device's messages from scammers and cyberthreats.

Android System Key Verifier is an app that verifies your contacts' identities using encryption keys and QR codes (via Android Authority). This is a system service and is available on all devices running Android 10 and later. Users can store end-to-end encryption keys in their chat app and share them securely via QR codes, so they will always know they are speaking to the right person.

Too many hacked accounts out there

Source: Android Authority

The app addresses the issue of impersonation scams. That is when a scammer gets hold of one of your contacts' accounts and begins messaging you. You believe the messages are from your contact, and can easily be tricked into giving up personal data or sending money. The Android System Key Verifier helps combat this scam.

It works in two parts. First, it securely stores encryption keys for messaging apps like Google Messages. This ensures chats are protected with end-to-end encryption and prevents unauthorized access.

Second, the app allows you to verify contacts through a QR code exchange. When you create a new contact, you and the other party can scan each other's QR codes to verify your identities. You can ask your contact to re-scan a new QR code anytime if you want to re-verify their identity.

There's a similar setup built into iOS, called Contact Key Verification . It serves a critical role in building trust in communicating with others, and it seems Google has designed the new app with Apple's setup in mind.

Google could integrate this into other apps

The Android System Key Verifier is currently a standalone app, but there are hints Google could integrate this feature into Google Messages sometime next year. Google is making a broad push to modernize its service stack, and security has to play a big part of that in the 21st Century. For now, consider this app the first iteration of what will eventually become a fully-fledged suite of privacy controls across the Android platform.