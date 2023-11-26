The best Android smartphones pack a built-in GPS that allows you to track your location and use navigation apps like Google Maps. However, there might be times when you don't want your phone to track you. That's where spoofing your location on Android comes in handy.

Spoofing your Android location is also helpful when you want your phone to behave as if it's in a different location. It's useful when you want to access geo-restricted content or enhance your privacy. Here's how to spoof your location on Android.

Change your location on Android

While you can do most things on an Android device with the press of a button, spoofing your Android location isn't straightforward. There isn't a setting in Android that lets you easily change your location. That's why we use third-party apps to complete this task.

There are two methods to spoof your location on Android. The first method involves a VPN app. The second involves a location spoofing app. We mention both these methods in this guide.

Spoof your location on Android using a VPN

VPN (virtual private network) lets you create a digital tunnel between your Android device and a virtual server to create an encrypted network connection. Using a VPN enhances your privacy by masking your data so that your ISP or the website you visit cannot track you.

Another use of a VPN is to spoof your location. VPN services provide servers hosted all over the world, allowing you to pick any geographical region to spoof your location. Before you proceed with the steps, install one of the best VPN apps for Android and follow the steps below.

We use the Windscribe VPN service to showcase these steps. You can use any VPN service you want.

Launch the VPN app on your Android device. A list of VPN servers based on location appears. Pick the location you want and tap it to initiate a connection. Close When the app establishes the VPN connection, your location changes to the country of your choice. Close

Spoof your Android location using a location-spoofing app

If you don't want a VPN app to route and encrypt your internet connection and only want to spoof your location, use a location-spoofing app. You'll find several apps on the Play Store that allow you to spoof your location on Android. We recommend using the GPS Emulator app as it has a good rating on the Play Store.

After installing the app on your Android smartphone, follow the steps below to change the location of your Android device.

Activate Developer Options on your Android smartphone. To do that, launch the Settings app and open the About phone setting. Close Scroll to the bottom to find the Build number and tap it seven times until you see the You are now a developer pop-up message. Close If your phone has the latest Android build, you're asked to confirm your phone's password. Enter the password when prompted. Go to Settings > System > Developer Options or Settings > Developer Options. Close Scroll down and tap the Select mock location app setting. Select the fake location app that you downloaded. Close Open the location spoofing app and choose the fake location you want. You might be prompted to give the app location permissions. Tap Allow to allow it. Close

That's it. You've spoofed the location on your Android device. Open Google Maps to confirm you successfully spoofed your location.

How to stop spoofing your location on Android

You can stop spoofing your location on Android. If you use a VPN app to change your location, launch the VPN app and turn off the VPN connection to stop it. If you use the location spoofing app method, display the Notification Center and tap the Stop button to pause it.

Close

Frequently asked questions about location spoofing on Android

Q. Does changing my location hamper my internet speed?

Using a VPN app might result in lower interest speeds as the network bounces between servers. It also increases your network's latency, which can adversely affect your online gaming sessions.

Q. Is it illegal to spoof your network?

It depends on your country of residence. Some countries don't allow residents to use VPN or location-spoofing apps. Read your country's guidelines and use these apps at your own risk.

Q. Why do some apps not work when I spoof my location?

Some apps or websites don't provide services in certain regions. If you spoof your location to those regions, those apps might not work.

Spoof your location on Android to enhance your privacy

Now you know how to spoof your location on Android. We also covered how to turn off Google location tracking on your account. Click the link to read it and find out how to improve your location privacy.