The future promised to us decades ago never really came to fruition. Flying cars and jetpacks aren't close to mainstream, and domestic staff robots are five or ten years away. However, we have met or exceeded expectations for some areas, such as smartphones and smart home devices. Setting up whole-home control and security systems is now easy and affordable.

We put together a list of smart home accessories that allow you to control lights and appliances in your dwelling. The accessories range from $90 to $250, are easy to set up, and are compatible with Google Assistant. They can be operated using voice commands or with an Android device via the Google Home app. Whether you are getting started or want to build out your current system, here are five essential Google-friendly smart home products for consideration.

5 Google Nest Hub Max

Several smart devices in one

Google Nest Hub Max It's a bit on the pricier side, but if you can swing it, we really like the Google Nest Hub Max for smart home control. It has a built-in camera for video calls and added security, a speaker for all your favorite streaming services, and you can use it to pull up your live feed from your video doorbell when the need arises. $230 at Google Store

Many people dismiss smart displays as needless devices that are only capable of controlling smart home accessories, but that's not the case. A smart display can serve as a streaming device for services like Netflix or Disney+, a smart speaker for music and podcasts, and a digital picture frame capable of displaying your favorite photos from any number of sources. Set one of these hubs up in the kitchen for on-demand timers and recipes, or put it in the living room to keep the kids entertained while you finish cooking.

There are many great smart displays, but our favorite is the Google Nest Hub Max. It's on the pricier side but features a large 10-inch touchscreen, a surprisingly good speaker, and a 6.5MP camera with a wide field of view and auto-framing for video calls. The Nest Hub has Google Assistant and can control your lights and your thermostat and show you who is at the front door, but it's much more than that.

4 Arlo Video Doorbell

Sharp 2K picture and a wide field of view

Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd Gen 2K) 7.5 / 10 $98 $130 Save $32 With sharp 2K video, 180-degree viewing angle, and night vision, we like the Arlo Video Doorbell a lot. It also has a rechargeable battery for completely wireless installation and a built-in siren to ward off both neighbors and ne'er-do-wells. $98 at Amazon

A smart video doorbell is the perfect product for those looking to dip their toes into the smart home waters for the first time. Most have a wireless option or can utilize existing doorbell wiring, so they are easy to install and offer a ton of value. You can receive alerts when motion is detected at your front door, protect packages from porch pirates, and answer your door remotely, anywhere, with two-way audio.

This category is largely dominated by Amazon's Ring brand. However, if you want a Google-friendly smart doorbell, check out the 2K from Arlo. It's not perfect, but it strikes a balance between price and performance. It works well with Google Assistant, as well as Alexa, and you can choose the wireless setup with a rechargeable battery, or you can hook into your previous wiring for nonstop monitoring. The video is crisp, most of the expected features are there, and the 2K can be had for under $100.

Related 8 ways to secure your smart home from hackers A smart home is only as smart as its security

3 Google Nest Audio Speaker

Surprisingly good sound and voice recognition

Google Nest Audio Google's unassuming smart speaker sounds surprisingly good for its size and has some of the best voice recognition and responsiveness of all the Google Assistant smart speakers on the market. We like it a lot for Google smart homes. $100 at Best Buy

The smart speaker is another interesting piece of the smart home system. You can use it to play music, set reminders, control your lights or thermostat, or pair two together for fantastic stereo sound. The real fun starts when you add a third and fourth speaker, as this creates a multiroom system that plays music from the same source as you move throughout the house, broadcasts messages across all speakers like an intercom, and more.

Though it's five years old and overdue for an update, we still like the Nest Audio. These speakers are small and unassuming, so you can stash them anywhere. They sound surprisingly good for their size and remain one of the best speakers for picking up voice commands, which is crucial for smart speakers. While there are other options, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better choice for using Google Assistant.

2 Philips Hue Smart Bulb Starter Kit

It's time to get lit