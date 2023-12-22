When an emergency happens, you need help as quickly as possible to ensure your safety. It isn't always possible to be coherent during an emergency call, but Android phones and iPhones have settings that make it easy to get the help you need quickly.

From activating emergency SOS on your Android device to adding emergency contacts, smartphones are getting sophisticated safety features to keep you feeling secure. One of these features comes in a recent update for Android 12. If you have a Google Pixel 8, a Pixel 8 Pro, or an older Google Pixel phone, you can start using it immediately.

How to add emergency medical information to your Android phone

Before your Android phone can automatically send your medical data to emergency providers, you must add the information to your phone. Thanks to Android's Safety and emergency menu, you won't spend a long time looking for emergency features.

To add medical info to your Android phone, go to your Settings. Next, follow the steps below.

From Settings, scroll down and select Safety and emergency. In the Safety and emergency section, tap Medical info. Close Select Confirm in the Add your medical info window. Enter your personal information on the Medical info screen, such as your name, medical conditions, allergies, blood type, current medications, and more. Close When you're ready, tap Save to save the information to your phone.

If you have an iPhone, enter your Medical ID via the iOS Health app. In the app, tap the Summary tab, locate the Medical ID option under your profile picture, and then select Edit.

How to share your emergency medical information with first responders on Android

The feature that allows you to share your medical data with first responders and medical personnel is a Personal Safety app-exclusive feature. According to a press release from health data technology company RapidSOS, the feature was launched via Google in early 2023 and recently expanded to the Personal Safety app.

The RapidSOS system has supported Android and iPhone devices in sending location data for emergency situations since 2018. Now, the ability to share life-saving medical data via the Personal Safety app is available on Pixel phones and other OEM devices, with the goal of extending this compatibility to other devices soon via Android emergency location services.

Here's how to set this up in the Personal Safety app:

If the Personal Safety app isn't installed on your device, download it from the Google Play Store. From the app's home page, tap the Your info tab. Find and select Emergency info access. Turn on Share during emergency call.

If you can't access the Personal Safety app, try again later. In the meantime, you can use other safety features on Android that assist in emergencies.

How to share your emergency medical information with first responders on iPhone

Because iOS doesn't use the Personal Safety app, you'll turn on the option to alert medical providers via the iPhone's Health app.

Open the Health app. Select the Summary tab. Select your profile picture in the upper-right corner, then choose Medical ID. Choose Edit and select Share During Emergency Call. This activates sharing of your medical data via calls or texts to emergency services on your Apple Watch and iPhone devices. Close Tap Done to save the settings.

How to show your emergency medical information on your Android's lock screen

You can also display your emergency medical information on your Android phone's lock screen. You can toggle this on when inputting your medical info, but if you didn't select it, here's how to do so:

On the Settings page, select Safety and emergency. Tap Medical info. Close Review your information to make sure it's correct. Then, scroll to the bottom of the screen and find the Show on Lock screen option. Tap to toggle it on or off. Close Tap the back button to save your selections.

If you want specific people in your contact list to receive an alert when you need help, turn on emergency sharing so that they know your location or if your phone battery is running low.

To add your emergency contacts, complete these steps:

Open your Settings and select Safety and emergency. On the Safety and emergency page, find and choose Emergency contacts. Close Tap Add emergency contact to pick someone from your Contacts page. Select multiple people listed in Contacts or choose only one. Close When you're ready, tap the Done button at the bottom of your screen to save your emergency contacts. Your newly added contacts appear in the list. Choose whether to display your emergency contacts on your lock screen via the toggle option Show on Lock screen.

How to set up Emergency SOS on Android

Another emergency call settings feature you might want to activate on your Android device is Emergency SOS. This makes it easier to complete an emergency call if you cannot unlock your phone.

Complete these steps to set up your Emergency SOS:

Open Settings and locate Safety and emergency. In the Safety and emergency section, select Emergency SOS. Close Look at the options to make your emergency call more streamlined. Choose to toggle on (or off) the 10-second Countdown feature, which alerts you that your phone will dial the emergency number after the countdown completes. Toggle on or off the Play warning sound option to alert you that the countdown to an emergency call has begun. Close Tap Emergency number to call to edit the emergency service you wish to call. Choose whether to Share info with emergency contacts by toggling the option on or off.

You can set up Emergency SOS on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 via Samsung's Wearables app.

Help is just a call away

Whether you use the Pixel Personal Safety app or other Android emergency safety features, companies are finding more ways to make medical care quick and efficient in the case of catastrophes.

If you want to bolster your safety in the comfort of your home, set up emergency calls on Alexa in case you have a fall or other accident that requires medical attention. You'll stay safe and worry-free with these easy-to-use features on your devices.