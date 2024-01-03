Did you recently switch from an iPhone to a top budget Android phone? The Android ecosystem has some of the top encrypted messaging apps, but many users miss the convenience of iMessage to stay in touch with friends and family. Since Apple doesn't offer an iMessage solution on Android, you'll rely on third-party alternatives like AirMessage and Beeper Mini to send or receive iMessages from your Android phone or tablet.

There have been several failed attempts by Nothing, Beeper, and Sunbird to bring a seamless iMessage experience to Android. If you use a Mac, explore AirMessage to send or receive iMessages securely on your Android phone.

What is AirMessage?

AirMessage is a third-party messaging service that allows you to use iMessage on non-Apple devices. It's available on Android and the web.

You'll establish an AirMessage Server on your Mac and keep the device awake to get started. The service works as a bridge between your Mac and other devices to forward and send iMessages on the go.

The solution is more secure than Nothing, Beeper, and Sunbird. On the flip side, it requires a separate Mac (with your Apple ID) that acts as a server to look for new iMessages constantly. AirMessage is free to download and use. Let's check it in action.

AirMessage requirements

Here's what you need to send or receive iMessages via AirMessage on Android.

A Mac with your Apple ID.

An active internet connection on Mac.

A Mac that stays on to send or receive iMessages.

The AirMessage app on your Android phone.

Set up AirMessage Server on Mac

We will first install AirMessage on a Mac and go through a trick to keep your Mac awake.

We use the redesigned System Settings app in the screenshots below. The System Preferences menu may look different if you have an older macOS build.

Download AirMessage Server from the official website. Find the downloaded file and double click it. A pop-up menu may appear to confirm your decision since you downloaded AirMessage from the web. Select Open. Click Connect an Account. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your registration. Close Give the relevant permission to let AirMessage Server access the Messages app. Click OK. Another pop-up message appears to give AirMessage access to control System Events. Click OK. AirMessage asks you to control your computer via accessibility features. Click Open System Settings. macOS opens the Accessibility menu in System Settings. Turn on the toggle beside AirMessage. A prompt appears to grant full disk access to AirMessage. Click Open Full Disk Access Settings. Activate the Full Disk Access to AirMesage. Quit and reopen AirMessage. When AirMessage restarts, check the app icon in the Mac menu bar.

Tweak your Mac settings

You must tweak your Mac settings so that it stays on all the time and runs AirMessage Server in the background. You can use third-party apps, like Sleep Control Centre or Amphetamine, or make changes from the Battery menu.

Open System Settings on Mac. Scroll to Battery. Open Options. Turn on the Prevent automatic sleeping on power adapter when the display is off toggle. Enter your Mac password to confirm your decision.

Use AirMessage on your Android phone or tablet

Now that you have AirMessage Server up and running, download the mobile app on your Android phone.

Download and open AirMessage on Android and sign in with the same Google account. The user interface is straightforward. You can compose new messages. You can see the iMessage option in the message box. The app also supports sending media files over iMessage. Close

Send iMessages from your Android phone: Alternatives

Before we wrap it up, let's discuss a couple of AirMessage alternatives to activate iMessage on Android.

Beeper Mini

Beeper Mini has been in the news lately. Unlike AirMessage, it doesn't require a separate Mac to send or receive iMessage on Android. However, Apple cut off access due to security concerns. Check the company's statement from the official site.

Beeper is back with a solution. It requires a Mac with a Beeper desktop with an iMessage registration code. If you don't have a Mac, ask someone with a Mac to generate a code for you.

Beeper Mini users can also generate an iMessage registration code on a jailbroken iPhone. We used Beeper desktop and were put on a waitlist. You can check the requirements and FAQs from Beeper.

BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles is another AirMessage alternative to communicate via iMessage on Android. It requires creating a Google Firebase Console project, which is a lengthy process. The idea is to minimize background battery usage when the app is not in focus.

The service uses Google's Firebase Service to send notifications to your Android phone when new iMessages arrive. Check this dedicated guide if you are interested in using BlueBubbles.

iMessage on Android is far from perfect

You'll rely on workarounds like AirMessage, Beeper Mini, and BlueBubbles to send or receive messages until Apple develops an iMessage app for Android. While these apps do the job, they don't offer an ideal experience and leave much to desire. You can ditch iMessage and explore the top cross-platform communication apps to start conversations.