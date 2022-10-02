Answering phone calls is still a thing. You may not receive many of them, and the ones you get tend to be from bill collectors or telemarketers. But some people would rather place a call than type a message. Google's Pixel phones are great at filtering out spam calls, and the best Samsung Galaxy phones have built-in tools to help.

But what happens if the person calling you has a blocked number and they are someone you know? Here's how to see blocked numbers on your Android phone.

How to check blocked numbers on Android

There are three ways to see blocked numbers on most Android phones. If your Android phone uses Google's Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps, use the steps below to glance over the blocked numbers list.

How to see blocked numbers on the Google Phone app

Open the Phone app on Android. Tap the menu icon (the three dots) in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. Close Select Blocked numbers. Check the blocked numbers list. Tap Add a number to enter a phone number to block calls and texts from them, or tap the x mark beside a phone number to unblock them. Close

Go through the steps below to use the Google Contacts app to check blocked numbers on your phone.

Open the Contacts app on Android. Go to the Fix & manage tab. Select Blocked numbers. Close Glance over the blocked numbers list and make the necessary changes. Close

How to check blocked numbers in the Google Messages app

You may have blocked annoying recipients in the Google Messages app. Here's how to find and modify the blocked numbers list.

Launch the Messages app on Android. Select the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Select Spam & blocked. Close Tap a chat thread and select Unblock from the following menu. Close

Check blocked numbers on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung devices come pre-loaded with its versions of the phone, contacts, and messages apps. You can install Google's apps from the Play Store or use Samsung's. Here's how to check your blocked numbers on a Samsung Galaxy phone if you use the default apps.

Use the Phone app on Galaxy phones to see your blocked numbers

Open the Phone app on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Tap the menu in the upper-right corner and open Settings. Close Select Block numbers. Check the blocked numbers list and add a new phone number from the Recents list or Contacts menu. To unblock a number, tap the red Remove (–) icon next to a phone number to receive texts and calls. Close

Use the Samsung Messages app to find blocked numbers

Besides the Phone app, you can use the One UI Messages app to check blocked numbers on a Samsung phone.

Open the Messages app on your Samsung phone. Tap the menu icon (the three dots) and open Settings. Close Select Block numbers and spam. Tap Block numbers. Close Block or unblock contacts from the following menu. Close

See blocked numbers on third-party caller apps

The Google Play Store packs capable third-party caller apps. If you use one of these apps to manage calls on Android, the steps to check the blocked numbers list may vary. Truecaller is one popular app among Android users. Let's take it as an example.

Open Truecaller on your Android phone. Tap the circular profile picture in the upper-left corner. Select Manage blocking. Close Scroll to the Manage block list. Check the blocked numbers and tap the Remove icon (—) beside a contact to unblock it. Close

Deactivate spam protection

Did you unblock several numbers on your Android phone and still face issues with receiving incoming calls? The default spam protection on Android can be aggressive and block unknown callers in the background.

How to turn off spam protection on an Android phone

Open the Phone app and go to Settings (refer to the steps above). Select Blocked numbers. Turn off the Unknown toggle that blocks calls from unidentified callers. Close

How to turn off spam protection on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Open Phone Settings on your Samsung app (refer to the steps above). Tap Block numbers. Turn off Block unknown/private numbers. Close

What happens when you block or unblock a number on Android?

When you block someone on your Android phone, the person can't reach you via calls or messages. When the blocked number calls you, the person hears a pre-recorded message like "the number is busy," "the person is unreachable," or "the number is unavailable." It varies from one carrier to another. The recipient can always reach you via third-party apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Messenger.

When you unblock a number on Android, the person can contact you through regular calls and messages. However, you can't check the messages or call history when the number is blocked.

Check your blocked numbers regularly. Sometimes, you may not have heard from someone because you accidentally blocked them. Android phones keep it simple to stay on top of your blocked numbers list. There are also plenty of tools to help you deal with telemarketers and spam callers, and we have a great guide to help you with that.