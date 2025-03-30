Your phone has many security features to protect your data, but many settings are turned off by default. Whether you use a flagship device or a budget phone, you can stay safe online by tweaking a few settings. You can safeguard your device from malicious actors by turning on device tracking, setting up two-factor authentication, and locking sensitive apps. Here are the most crucial Android security settings you must change right now to take control of your phone’s privacy.

10 Turn on Google Play Protect on your phone

Google Play Protects removes malicious applications from your phone, sends alerts, and warns you if it detects a suspicious app. It checks if an unverified application requires sensitive device permissions used by scammers and may not allow you to install the app on your device.

Here is how to turn on Google Play Protect:

Open the Google Play Store. Tap your profile icon at the top. Select Play Protect. Close Tap the settings icon. Turn on the Scan apps with Play Protect toggle. Close

Instructions may differ slightly based on the software version of your phone. You can also use the search bar in the Settings app to look for specific features.

9 Protect your Google accounts with two-factor authentication (2FA)

Your Google account stores sensitive information like cloud backups and payment details. Two-step verification adds an extra level of security that makes it difficult for bad actors to log in to your Google account, even if they steal your password.

Here’s how to turn on two-factor authentication:

Visit your Google Account page on a phone browser. Tap the Security tab. Select 2-Step Verification under the How you sign in to Google section. Tap Turn on 2-Step Verification. Close Choose an authentication method like Google Authenticator, SMS, Google prompt, or Passkeys and security keys. Follow the instructions on the screen.

8 Unlock your device using biometric authentication

Using fingerprint or facial recognition to unlock your phone is more convenient than using a PIN or password. It also prevents unauthorized access since i