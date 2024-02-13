Summary Google is rolling out Android Safe Browsing to protect your device from threats, notifying you of potential security risks.

The feature works by leveraging the SafetyNet Safe Browsing API to determine if a URL is a known threat.

Google Play Protect has also been enhanced to scan sideloaded apps for malware, providing real-time protection.

While you might not think about your vulnerability to security threats when you're doom-scrolling, Google has your Android device’s best interest in mind. To that end, the company has been developing ways to create a safer browsing experience. To protect your Android devices from malware, phishing, and everything in between, Google is debuting a new browsing feature.

As explained in an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Android Safe Browsing is now being rolled out by Google. This feature is designed to notify you of threats to your device that could compromise security. It works by leveraging the SafetyNet Safe Browsing API — this gives apps the ability to determine if a URL has been designated as a known threat by Google. Before you open a potentially dangerous link, your device will warn you with a notification. You should be able to toggle the feature on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones within your security and privacy settings.

Although it’s being referred to as a new feature, Android Safe Browsing has actually been in development for months. It appeared in a beta version of Google Play Services back in October 2023. At this time, Nail Sadykov of the Google News Telegram channel uncovered a previously hidden page that showed details pertaining to safe browsing settings.

By leveraging the SafetyNet Safe Browsing API, Android devices will not only be able to tap into Google’s library of threats — they will also be able to conserve battery, limit bandwidth usage, and maintain user privacy along the way. The API is essentially what helps Android devices connect with Google’s threat detection network.

This isn’t the only line of protection that Google has developed as of late for Android users. For example, Google Play Protect has been bolstered to now scan sideloaded apps for potential threats upon being downloaded. In the event that one of these apps contains malware, Android stops the download process and removes it from the device in real time. This can be especially helpful for those who prefer to use apps that are not featured in the Google Play Store.

Whether you rely on many sideloaded apps or you’re concerned about security threats while browsing, Google has you covered. In most cases, there is little or no effort required on your part to enable such security measures — everything you need is in your device settings. This could be a bonus if you’re the type of person who doesn’t want to go through the hassle of managing additional cyber protection software. While you should still be mindful of online threats, hopefully, Google’s advancements give you some peace of mind.