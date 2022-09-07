Afterburn, the studio behind Golf Peaks, has released a new game titled Railbound. Golf Peaks is one of our favorite Android puzzle games, and the developers have channeled that energy into the equally addicting Railbound. It's an adorable puzzle game where you'll direct a pair of dogs on a train journey worldwide.

What made Golf Peaks a must-download was it's exceptionally well-designed levels, combined with slick and intuitive gameplay. These design goals are also evident in Railbound as you swiftly rotate and click together rails to help your dogs reach their destination.

Each level in Railbound comprises a locomotive, two carriages, and a selection of tracks. Your goal is to help the carriages connect to the locomotive in the correct order. It sounds simple, but as you might suspect, it doesn't stay that way for long. You can use tunnels to cover long distances in a flash, but speed isn't always your ally. Delay trains with railway barriers and winding routes to avoid collisions.

Railbound is a clever game, so it doesn't confound you with confusing controls and unintuitive gameplay. Placing, removing, and rotating items are performed with quick taps, and bold yet rustic graphics keep your focus on solving the game's puzzles. While you will encounter more complex tools as you progress, like the aforementioned tunnels and barriers, these mechanics will only take you seconds to master them. There's also controller support included, just like the Steam version, if you prefer something more tactile than a touchscreen.

The gameplay is fantastic, but what sells Railbound for me is the theme. The storybook appearance is pleasing to the eye, and the chirpy yet relaxed soundtrack is comfortable without being obnoxious. Even when your trains collide, the following animation is adorable enough that you'll forgive the game for making you repeat a level for the fourth time.

Railbound is one of the most engaging puzzlers we've seen in a while. It might even crack our list of the best games for Android. Give it a go; you won't regret it.