If you're a power user, you likely have a few apps running in the background on your Android phone. There can be instances when several active apps run, negatively affecting your budget phone's performance. Google makes it easy to see (and stop) apps actively running on your phone. You don't need to dive deep into the Settings menu for this. The list of active apps is viewable from the Quick Settings menu. Follow this guide to learn how.

How to see which apps are running from Quick Settings on your phone

If your phone runs Android 13 or Android 14, use the Quick Settings panel to view the actively running apps.

Swipe down on your phone's home screen to display the notification shade. Swipe down again to expand the Quick Settings panel. You'll see a message at the bottom highlighting the number of active apps. Tap the small arrow next to it. A pop-up shows the active apps running in the background on your phone. To stop an app from running, tap the Stop button next to it. This instantly closes the app, which could affect any task it is doing. Close

If an app isn't actively running, the option doesn't appear in the Quick Settings panel. Apps running in the background don't show up here. Only actively running apps appear. For example, when you play music on YouTube Music, it is listed under Active apps.

The ability to see apps running in the background from the Quick Settings panel isn't available on Samsung Galaxy phones.

Should you close active apps on your Android phone?

Do not use the Quick Settings panel to manually close apps running in the background, as it could adversely affect their functioning. Android manages this automatically.

Similarly, do not use a task manager to manage background processes on your device. If required, check out our guide on how to close apps on your Android phone to learn the correct way of doing this. If bloatware or pre-installed apps bug you, consider freezing them using Shizuku.

Keep your Android phone running properly

You don't need to manage the apps actively running on your phone, though it is good to know which apps are running. When several apps or games run simultaneously, it can slow down your Android phone, leading to a poor experience. If you are new to Android, install the best Android apps instead of downloading anything and everything you come across on the Play Store.