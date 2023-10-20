Summary Google Wallet expanded its functionality to include the ability to scan and store various types of passes, such as boarding passes and smart health cards, using Android's default QR code scanner.

Code in the latest Google Play Services beta version suggests that Android's built-in QR code scanner will soon gain this functionality, allowing you to scan passes from your Quick Settings panel.

Users can easily add passes to Google Wallet by scanning them directly or using the "Scan from photo" option within the QR code scanner.

Digital wallets are more than just payment platforms these days — they're comprehensive tools for managing all types of cards and credentials. Google Wallet, for one, supports loyalty cards, digital car keys, and even drivers licenses and IDs in some states. Building on this, a recent update suggests that Google Wallet is about to get even more versatile, with Android's default QR code scanner slated to assist users in adding passes directly to the app.

Previously, Google Wallet introduced a feature that lets users scan boarding pass barcodes or QR codes from photos to digitally store them within the app. According to AssembleDebug on The SP Android, Google Play Services beta version 23.42 incorporates the ability to scan pass photos, screenshots, and even smart health cards directly via Android's built-in QR scanner. For the uninitiated, these smart health cards are essentially QR coded certificates containing vital vaccine-related information about its holder.

The process is straightforward. Users can either scan a physical pass directly or utilize the "Scan from photo" option to capture QR codes from existing images. Upon recognizing a valid QR code, the system displays an "Add to Wallet" prompt. Tapping on the associated "Add" button redirects users to the Google Wallet app, preloaded with the scanned pass details, ready to be saved. This integration of the QR scanning functionality within Android's default QR scanner is not just about novelty but also efficiency. It eliminates the need to open the Google Wallet app separately to scan passes and health cards, saving valuable time.

Android's default QR code scanner is an optional Quick Settings tile. To add it, swipe down twice from the top of your screen to fully expand the notification shade. Then, tap the pencil shaped edit button, then scroll through the list of available tiles. When you find the QR scanner, simply drag it to the top of the menu and place it among your active Quick Settings tiles.

Rooted device enthusiasts can even take things a notch higher. By tweaking a couple of flags in Google Play Services beta version 23.42 using GappsMod, they can access this feature ahead of its full-fledged launch. You'll need the GAppsMod app, which is available on Github, and you'll want to enable the following two flags for the com.google.android.gms.vision#com.google.android.gms package:

PlatformQuickScannerFeature__enable_boarding_pass_qr_handling PlatformQuickScannerFeature__enable_shc_qr_handling

The tech giant just re-introduced Google Wallet last year, having spun it off from Google Pay. The goal with this move was clear: to make it a holistic platform for not just storing credit cards, but to outright replace the traditional billfold. It seems Google is well on its way towards meeting this goal.