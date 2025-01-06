Summary Qi2 wireless charging is set to launch on Samsung and Google phones later this year.

Qi2 was announced two years ago as a faster and more efficient wireless charging standard, offering up to 15W charging power with magnetic rings.

Apple has been the only major phone manufacturer to implement the technology with its MagSafe wireless chargers so far.

Qi2 wireless charging for Android looks like it might be a thing. It has been two years since it was first announced, but better late than never. And it looks like Samsung and Google phones will be the first to get it.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) confirmed the news at CES 2025 (via 9to5Google). Samsung and Google officially committed to the standard, and Qi2 may finally expand beyond Apple's little walled garden, which has been the only major phone maker with the technology since 2023.

It's a MagSafe moment for Android

Qi2 is a generational leap in wireless charging from the original Qi standard. It is faster and more efficient, with speeds of up to 15W of charging power. It uses magnetic rings for alignment and this improves efficiency as no power is lost through misalignment. Android support for the Qi2 standard has been limited until now, with Apple practically owning the field with its MagSafe chargers.

Samsung said its Galaxy phones are set to adopt Qi2 wireless charging later this year, and Google said it will play a key role in advancing the technology through its engineering and research capabilities. It is unclear if Qi2 magnetic rings will appear in the Galaxy S25 series launching this month. The S25 has been rumored to support Qi2 through special cases, but native Qi2 support might have to wait for the S26.

Google's role is still vague

Google said it is leading the development for Qi 2.2. This includes higher wireless charging capabilities based on the technology in Google's Pixel Stand. Google's contribution will allow chargers and devices from different manufacturers to use the faster Qi2 speeds, which is one of Android's longstanding limitations when compared to Apple's MagSafe.

2025 could shape up to be a great year for magnetic, MagSafe-like wireless charging . Galaxy and Pixel users can finally get a piece of technology Apple users have enjoyed for years.