Summary Android 16 is introducing a new "Advanced Protection Mode" which consolidates existing, new, and upcoming security features under a single toggle for simplified device security.

This comprehensive security mode, initially expected with the stable Android 16 release, is now surprisingly appearing for some users running the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.

Once enabled via the 'Personal & device safety' settings, Advanced Protection automatically activates various safeguards like spam/scam protection, theft detection, and more, with additional features planned for later release.

Google is streamlining your device's security with Android 16, and headlining the effort is the tech giant's new Advanced Protection Mode.

First revealed all the way back in October 2024, Google thoroughly detailed the mode and the security features it would offer back in early May. Roughly a fortnight later, the mode is finally starting to take shape.