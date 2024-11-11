If you’re a regular Android Police reader you will have seen our new comment system we introduced earlier this year. Now we’re introducing the next step, and it allows you to generate conversation topics for other readers to contribute to.

You’ll no longer have to wait for a specific article to come up to talk to your fellow AP readers about a topic you're desperate to chat about. If you want to discuss a specific Android bug that no-one else seems to have reported yet, or if you just want to talk to other readers about your favorite ever Android phone, this is the way you can do just that.

You can suggest a topic to discuss and submit it to us, and we’ll publish the ones we want to host on the site.

How does it work?

If you’re signed in on Android Police, you’ll now see a new blue + icon on select pages. The easiest place to find this is on our Clips Homepage. Clicking this will open a new window where you can suggest a Clip for the site.

We want you to do the below for each thread you submit:

Title - What you want the main title to say.

Content - Anything you want to bring up to talk about, keep it around two paragraphs maximum.

Link (optional) - If you want to link to specific coverage on AP, put it here.

Image (optional) - Got an image to include? Put it here, but be aware we only want images you own the rights to.

After you’ve filled this in, you’ll then be asked to review your submission and then you can hit the Confirm Submission button. Now you’ll be waiting while one of AP’s Editors to review it, and we’ll notify you through your AP account if we decide to publish your submission on the site. If we decide to reject your submission, we’ll provide a short reason why (unless it's clearly intended to be spam).

Close

Everything published through this feature will be moderated by the Android Police team to ensure it is appropriate for our audience. Please keep your suggestions around technology topics, and preferably relevant to the topics we cover day in and day out. You can now use this feature — suggest your first Clip for AP now!