The editors, staff, and contributors of Android Police condemn the actions of Russia and the invasion of Ukraine. Separately from the humanitarian crisis — the deaths of innocent civilians, including pets and children, and the destruction of public buildings, homes, and even hospitals — we have a personal stake in the safety of the Ukrainian people. Or, at least, I do.

Most of you know me as the founder of the site, kicking things off all the way back in 2010. While I’m usually behind the scenes at Android Police now, helping to coordinate coverage and keeping a watchful eye for important stories, I still occasionally feel it necessary to communicate more directly with our readers. Many of you may not know that I grew up in Ukraine, emigrating to the US at a young age.

I made that trip, but several members of my family, including my mom, did not. They remain trapped there as you read this, confined in a warzone, their city surrounded by an invading army with nearby buildings being destroyed one by one. Many others have escaped the country and are now refugees, seeking the help of others as they leave loved ones behind.

Putin claims the “special operation” is to cleanse Ukraine of Nazis, but it’s his actions that are fascist. And as this unjust war continues, the people affected by it can all use our support. I implore you to consider helping the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

There are several ways you can help. The Ukrainian Army is accepting donations directly though the National Bank of Ukraine, and can also be aided through the Return Alive Foundation — Ukraine even accepts Dogecoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. With many Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter in Poland, Polish Humanitarian Action and the Polish Center for International Aid could also use your support. And as civilian casualties continue to mount, Doctors Without Borders, the UN Central Emergency Fund, and the Ukrainian Red Cross will need additional resources as well. Even just playing Doom II can help you support the Ukrainian people.

You can also contact your local government representatives at all levels to let them know your feelings on the matter, in the hope it might be reflected in their decisions later.

Good sources of detailed news regarding the ongoing invasion can be hard to come by. The Russian people, in particular, have little choice beyond propaganda, which is why a large portion of them still believe its government’s lies. But several noteworthy Telegram news channels and Putin-opposing dissidents provide more detailed and honest coverage:

Lastly, if you know anyone who may be personally affected by the tragedy, with friends or family trapped in the country and unable to escape, odds are they could use your support too. Lend them a sympathetic ear if you can.

Слава Україні! Героям слава!

