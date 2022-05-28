Our Ara Wagoner is super-excited to finally be able to use Google Assistant on her Samsung Galaxy Watch4, but other bits and pieces on the future of Wear OS are slightly worrying. Will Sattelberg has generally positive thoughts about the TCL 6-Series Google TVs, though caveats apply. And Jules Wang is wondering about who and what is getting left behind when Google and Facebook decide not to pay news publishers... and when they do decide to. All of that in a jam-packed episode the Android Police podcast this week!
1:52 | I think this is Ara's third week in a row (barring I/O) where she's been on about watches and apps. I mean, she's excited for them, thank god.
- Google Assistant is rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, at long last
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is getting a One UI Watch beta next month
- Here's one reason why the Pixel Watch might remind you so much of the Apple Watch
- Google Pixel 6 cases are aging just about as well as a glass of milk
19:39 | Will is giving Android TV some love this week. It's also overdue.
- Google TV multi-user profiles are just now finally starting to arrive
- TCL 6-series TV review: The perfect TV for that PS5 you still can't buy
36:58 | Jules talks about how Google is forced to pay news publishers under a new law in Australia and what's to come as the U.K. prepares to consider similar leverage.
- Google seems to be panicking as its free news empire starts to crumble around it
- Google letting News Showcase readers break through paywall at partner publishers
- Facebook showdown with Australian government and local media (ABC Media Watch, YouTube)
- Follow up coverage (ABC Media Watch, YouTube)
- Former Australian competition bureau chief on the future of bargaining law he spearheaded (The Guardian)
Daniel should be back next week (whee!)
