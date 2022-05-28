Our Ara Wagoner is super-excited to finally be able to use Google Assistant on her Samsung Galaxy Watch4, but other bits and pieces on the future of Wear OS are slightly worrying. Will Sattelberg has generally positive thoughts about the TCL 6-Series Google TVs, though caveats apply. And Jules Wang is wondering about who and what is getting left behind when Google and Facebook decide not to pay news publishers... and when they do decide to. All of that in a jam-packed episode the Android Police podcast this week!

If you've been listening to us from the start, thanks for sticking with us. We'd really appreciate it if you could spread the word and leave us a rating (maybe even a review) on your favorite listening platform. Enjoy the long weekend!

1:52 | I think this is Ara's third week in a row (barring I/O) where she's been on about watches and apps. I mean, she's excited for them, thank god.

19:39 | Will is giving Android TV some love this week. It's also overdue.

36:58 | Jules talks about how Google is forced to pay news publishers under a new law in Australia and what's to come as the U.K. prepares to consider similar leverage.

Daniel should be back next week (whee!)

Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0

