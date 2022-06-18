On this week's show, Daniel gives a deeply-nuanced meditation and appreciation of Google's language bot LaMDA which has produced some compelling responses to questions about its sentience. No, we don't think it's alive — not yet. Plus, we chat a bit about our Android phones of the summer, the Nothing Phone 1 and... the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE?
Hopefully you're not sweating too much this weekend and enjoying the show. Someone recently wrote a rude review which included a personal attack on one of our team members I'm not repeating here. All I'll say is that if you believe we're doing a good job or at least have constructive criticism to give, please leave a review and rate our show. Thanks.
2:52 | It's the LaMDA segment and Dan is vibing.
23:32 | Samsung says "Fan Edition." Ara says "What fans?"
- Samsung may fix the Galaxy S21 FE's biggest problem with some new hardware
- Samsung may be giving up on Fan Edition phones
32:15 | Will talks about Nothing.
Plus, our news appendix:
- John Oliver attacks Google for its anti-competitive grip on search on Last Week Tonight
- DISH's Smart 5G™ Wireless Network is Now Available to Over 20 Percent of the U.S. Population
- Samsung will fix your Galaxy phone’s broken display for just $50
- Adobe Photoshop will soon be free to use on the web
