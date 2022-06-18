That's what one Google engineer would like us to think, at least

On this week's show, Daniel gives a deeply-nuanced meditation and appreciation of Google's language bot LaMDA which has produced some compelling responses to questions about its sentience. No, we don't think it's alive — not yet. Plus, we chat a bit about our Android phones of the summer, the Nothing Phone 1 and... the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE?

Hopefully you're not sweating too much this weekend and enjoying the show. Someone recently wrote a rude review which included a personal attack on one of our team members I'm not repeating here. All I'll say is that if you believe we're doing a good job or at least have constructive criticism to give, please leave a review and rate our show. Thanks.

2:52 | It's the LaMDA segment and Dan is vibing.

23:32 | Samsung says "Fan Edition." Ara says "What fans?"

32:15 | Will talks about Nothing.

Plus, our news appendix:

