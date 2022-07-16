We took a week off last week — sorry for not announcing it — but we're making it up this week with two episodes. We've got a conversation with Esper's Mishaal Rahman about OSOM Products, its lineage from when its employees were at Essential, and the turn from the OV1 to the blockchain-centered Solana Saga. Plus, we dig more into our Nothing Phone (1) review with Europe Editor Manuel Vonau on what kind of value Carl Pei wants to provide to his users.

Remember, if you appreciate what we do on the show, consider leaving a rating and review on your listening platform of choice. Thanks!

Follow this episode's hosts on Twitter: @PointJules @RyneHager @MishaalRahman

2:07 | Nothing.

20:14 | We're in Ara's hands (or on her wrists, I guess?) now...

31:19 | Will cleans it up with Android 13 and Sonos's sledge to Google

Follow this episode's hosts on Twitter - @journeydan @ManuelVonau @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0