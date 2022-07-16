We took a week off last week — sorry for not announcing it — but we're making it up this week with two episodes. We've got a conversation with Esper's Mishaal Rahman about OSOM Products, its lineage from when its employees were at Essential, and the turn from the OV1 to the blockchain-centered Solana Saga. Plus, we dig more into our Nothing Phone (1) review with Europe Editor Manuel Vonau on what kind of value Carl Pei wants to provide to his users.
- Former Essential staff have started a new company called OSOM Products
- OSOM plans to release its first privacy-focused product next year
- OSOM OV1 is the new phone from the team behind the Essential Phone
- The OSOM OV1, an Essential Phone 'sequel', will be made of stainless steel, titanium, and ceramic
- OSOM's hotly-anticipated OV1 smartphone succumbs to crypto gimmick as Solana Saga
- How to build an Android phone (with GMS) - Android Bytes (powered by Esper)
- Why OSOM went web3 (TechCrunch)
2:07 | Nothing.
20:14 | We're in Ara's hands (or on her wrists, I guess?) now...
- Samsung teases One UI 4.5 for Galaxy Watch4's new keyboard experience, watch face options, and more
- Qualcomm teases its next-gen Snapdragon Wear chip, and we couldn't be more excited
31:19 | Will cleans it up with Android 13 and Sonos's sledge to Google
- Android 13 Beta 4 is here to convince you it's ready to be your daily driver
- Google would rather ruin its products than pay Sonos
