Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Will, Manuel, and, for the first time, our editor-in-chief James gather for a debrief round robin after a week of MWC 2023 coverage. From spotting Carl Pei at the Unihertz booth to destroying Motorola's rollable phone concept with facts and logic(?), the team's got a lot to talk about. Too bad our expensive audio recorder doesn't like our expensive SD cards. Or that we didn't have a Mini-USB cable. Despite all of that, we hope you enjoy this episode of the Android Police podcast!
- OnePlus 11 Concept hands-on: This mobile cooling tech isn’t for sale
- OnePlus's folding phone is official, and it launches this year
- Motorola Rizr rollable concept hands-on: Simultaneously cool and dumb
- The Nokia G22 is taking Fairphone head on
- Luna - Embrace the Light in Your Life (unihertz.com)
- Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a top-end Qualcomm chipset
- Honor Magic Vs review: You win some, you lose some
- Xiaomi 13 Pro hands-on: Xiaomi is growing up
- The Tecno Phantom V Fold undercuts the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by hundreds
- Realme brings 10-minute ultra-fast charging outside of China with the GT3
- MWC 2023 | Android Police
Thoughts? Questions? Suggestions? podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0