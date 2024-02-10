This week's Android Police podcast is a heady, tough one for us, but it's one we have to do because the news and business cycles dictate it. Google climbs up yet another rung on its ambitions of AI domineering and we're taking the time to ask the hard questions that have been pounding around for years. We might answer them, if not for you, for ourselves. Also on the docket, some quaint little Pixel rumors, a reviewer's review of his review of the OnePlus 12R, and a whole lot more. Join us.
02:21 | Our Business
- Google's inconsistent Pixel experience makes its phones impossible to recommend
- OnePlus 12R review: A real flagship killer for $500
19:27 | Gemini, Man
- Google Bard is dead, long live Google Gemini
- With Gemini, Google's inability to properly brand products is more apparent than ever
- Using the Gemini app automatically disables Google Assistant on Android
- Google Gemini is promising, but it can't replace Assistant just yet
- Google Gemini doesn't have these Assistant features yet
- Heads up: Gemini Advanced is only available to the main family member
- Google Gemini is expanding to more regions next week
- What is Google Gemini?
48:21 | Hard Worn
- First Pixel Fold 2 leaks show a radical new design for Google's foldable
- Google's new Android 14 beta hints at the Pixel Tablet 2
- Google could jump straight to a Tensor G4 for the Pixel Fold 2
- New Nothing Phone 2a leak is all business in the front, nothing in the back
- OnePlus compares seven years of OS updates to a moldy sandwich
- Samsung uses lower quality titanium than Apple on its flagship phone
- ESPN, Fox, Warner Bros. to launch joint sports streaming platform (cnbc.com)
- Disney shares notch best day in three years after Q1 2024 earnings (cnbc.com)
