This is the half-hour portion of the Android Police podcast that we recorded two weeks ago talking a little bit about the everlong travails of Google when it comes to Fitbit and getting Apple to adopt RCS. Well, we at least know how one of those stories worked out, but we also continue writing the story of this very show and the business of what we talk about. If you're celebrating Thanksgiving this week, have a safe and happy one. We're back next week.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0