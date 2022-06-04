No matter how far ahead Google wants to try and get ahead of its own story, there will always be someone who will take a leap. Take it from the poor sap who listed a Pixel 7 prototype on eBay. We talk about that and a lot more on this week's podcast.
Also on the show, how wireless carriers can benefit their customers with more detailed software update release schedules and the latest and greatest Chromebooks to grace our review labs.
If you're wondering, Daniel is busy getting back up to speed from paternal leave and should be back next week. Make sure you're subscribed if you like what we're talking and leave a rating and review on your platform of choice to help us grow.
3:01 | Will is concentrated on Pixel news.
- Someone listed a prototype Pixel 7 on eBay months before sales officially begin
- Pixel 7 might end up reusing more than just the Pixel 6's camera
- Don't expect the Pixel Watch to blow your mind when it comes to battery life
16:24 | Jules wants more accountability from carriers about software updates.
27:54 | Ara's latest toys of the week...
- IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 (lenovo.com)
- 2022 Acer Chromebook Spin 513 available for $614.99 (aboutchromebooks.com)
