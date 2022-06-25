There were about a dozen one-liners from the show I could've used to title this episode, but the Android Police podcast honestly doesn't take much writing to be this good. This week, we complain about ChromeOS, Google Tasks and Assistant-based reminders, and Android Auto for phones. Oh, we sprinkle in a little Pixel 7 and Nothing action at the end — gotta be at least a little informative, right? Join us.
If you've got long trips coming up this summer, we want to be with you for them. Subscribe so you can keep track of new shows coming in every Friday night. And we'd really appreciate it if you had some spare thoughts to leave in a review on your favorite pod platform. Thanks!
3:35 | Ara dishes on Chrome and Google Assistant reminders
- ChromeOS 103 is all about bringing Chromebooks and Android phones closer together
- Google might be shaking up its approach to reminders on Android, starting with Calendar
18:54 | Will drives home his hatred of the Google Assistant driving experience
31:46 | Daniel figures someone has to be talking about new phones this week... might as well be him.
- Dive deep with new Tensor and display details from yet another Pixel 7 Pro prototype
- The most interesting Android phone of 2022 won't be sold in the US
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com