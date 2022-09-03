Our team is churning out stories from the vendors at IFA 2022 while our Manuel Vonau is on the ground at the Messe Berlin shaking hands and getting insight into the late-year product launches and, perhaps, the far-flung future. We found just enough time, though, to squeeze in a little podcast recording action in between a meeting and a pressekonferenz. Nokia, Sony, Lenovo, Google, and even Apple all get a mention. Get mixed up and mixed in with us, why don't you?
6:11 | Your starter course...
- Lenovo's first 120Hz Chromebook debuts at IFA — but it's not for gaming
- Oppo Reno 8 Pro’s third launch brings its low-light specialist camera to more markets
- Lenovo Glasses T1 (lenovo.com)
20:21 | Phones in action
- Sony's Xperia 5 IV is a pared-down flagship that still costs four figures
- Samsung is bringing the affordable Galaxy A23 5G and its 120Hz display to the US
- Nokia’s new Circular phone subscription is built with sustainability in mind
34:27 | Lightning round
- Samsung starts dunking on the iPhone 14 a week early
- USB4 is upgrading to 80Gbps, because apparently 40Gbps was just too darn slow
- Google and Qualcomm tease satellite connectivity for Android phones
Honorable mention (Manuel was headed here next):
