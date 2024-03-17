Marques Brownlee commissions a tiny little coffin into which he places the Zenfone 10 and we're over here trying to trigger the next wave of tiny little phones. As people keep saying, time is a flat circle. That conversation plus another notch in the epoch that is Samsung's management in mobile decline, the big TikTok sovereignty debate, and a few tangents on the artist formerly known as Twitter, late-90's MMOs, and tin rooves on this Android Police podcast!
01:19 | TikTok
- The House has taken a key step toward banning TikTok in the US
- Is TikTok safe to use?
- Montana's statewide TikTok ban awaits governor's signature (from April 2023)
- Chances of a national TikTok ban grow with upcoming bill in Senate (from March 2023)
- TikTok is now banned from devices used in the US House of Representatives (from December 2022)
20:50 | Subspace
25:56 | Beeg and Leetle
- The Pixel 8 feels small after the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but I want a truly tiny phone
- Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra review: just another big phone - The Verge
42:41 | eX-popular
- Twitter is becoming a 'ghost town' of bots as AI-generated spam content floods the internet - ABC News (Australia)
47:11 | Last Call
- Samsung isn't bringing its Pixel 8a competitor to the US this year
- The Google I/O 2024 puzzle has been solved, and now we have a date
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com