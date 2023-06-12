We're not beyond giving Apple some attention here at the Android Police podcast, especially during a week where the company decided to tease a $3,500 VR headset. Indeed, the road to popularization is long and filled with deep potholes, but the company is taking a chance on it in neglect of its other major existing platforms — arguably harming the Apple user experience by raising the already-high walls surrounding its garden. This week, we have XDA-Developer Apple Editor Mahmoud Itani on our show to discuss. Also, our own Stephen Schenck and his 2 million Reddit Karma.

03:05 | Apple's seed

43:31 | Chaff

Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0