Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
We're not beyond giving Apple some attention here at the Android Police podcast, especially during a week where the company decided to tease a $3,500 VR headset. Indeed, the road to popularization is long and filled with deep potholes, but the company is taking a chance on it in neglect of its other major existing platforms — arguably harming the Apple user experience by raising the already-high walls surrounding its garden. This week, we have XDA-Developer Apple Editor Mahmoud Itani on our show to discuss. Also, our own Stephen Schenck and his 2 million Reddit Karma.
03:05 | Apple's seed
- Hands-on: The Apple Vision Pro is best AR and VR experience I've ever tried (and I've tried many) (xda-developers.com)
- iOS 17 beta 1 hands-on: A buggy delight that further alienates Android users
- Apple is going to let you use your iPhone as a smart display with new Standby feature
- iPadOS 17 brings interactive widgets, enhanced lock screen, Health app, and more
- watchOS 10: Smart Stack, new features, and everything you need to know
- iOS 17 might just make iPhone owners hate green bubbles less
43:31 | Chaff
- Reddit looks set to kill third-party clients with multimillion dollar fees
- Apollo for Reddit is shutting down - The Verge
- It’s not just Apollo: other Reddit apps are shutting down, too - The Verge
- Android 14: News, features, leaks, and what's new in Beta 3
- Android 14’s new lock screen customization is live in Beta 3
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com