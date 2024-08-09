Android Police has two new newsletters you should subscribe to to keep up with the best editorials, news, reviews, features, and more from the team here at AP. Alongside our flagship daily newsletter, AP Today, you’ll find two new newsletters that we think you'll love. Here’s a look at all three newsletters so you can see which works best for your inbox:

AP Today

The daily rundown

If you like Android Police, we expect you like to keep up to date with the latest tech news and opinions. Every weekday, we compile a rundown of the latest tech news so you don’t have to keep checking our homepage. If you’re looking for the best content from us each day, you’ll like AP Today. We put the best five articles from our team into each daily send, so you'll always get our top reviews, features, news, and more.

When do you get it? Every weekday

AP Recommends

Weekly round-ups

Once a week, AP Recommends lands in your inbox to give you the best from the site this week and a take on the week’s latest events directly from me, Android Police’s Editor-in-Chief. If you’re looking for the rundown of the biggest topics in tech that week, you want to subscribe to AP Recommends. I pick out my favorite feature, review, top tip, and more to ensure you see it in your inbox on a Sunday.

When do you get it? Once a week on a Sunday

AP Deals

The best prices and buying advice

Every Friday, AP Deals is the rundown of the best prices on the tech you may be thinking about buying. We’re always on the lookout for a top discount on smartphones, wearables, tablets, headphones, Chromebooks, and accessories. When we find something, we write about it on AP, but it can be hard to keep up with all these great deals. Subscribe to this newsletter and each Friday you’ll be hearing from AP’s Managing Reviews Editor Dominic Preston about his takes on the latest deals and recommendations of what you should buy to improve your life.

When do you get it? Once a week on a Friday

You can subscribe to all three of these newsletters now, or you can pick and choose which one is right for you. Head to the newsletter page here to sign up for each of these newsletters, and you’ll be on the list for the next time we send one out. If you're signed up with an AP account, you can also change your subscription in the My Profile section on the top right-hand corner of the site. Make sure you play around with the toggles to ensure you're getting the right ones.