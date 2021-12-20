Android Police is hiring! I love writing those words because it means the site is thriving and looking to grow its base of incredible writers and editors. I've had the privilege of working with this team for a few months now (if you don't already know me, I'm Daniel Bader, the new EIC) and we've reached the point where we'd like to expand our reach and work on new and exciting projects, both in the direct Android world and in the margins of mobility. That means writing about everything from Android Automotive (yes, cars are now computers) to retro computing (one of my absolute favorite topics) to going even deeper on many of the Google services that we take for granted every day.

We're also going to be increasing the number of guides, how-tos, explainers, and buyers' guides we publish to help everyone get a better handle on the products they already own, and the ones they plan to buy in the future. This requires a few new senior roles to oversee these nascent projects, plus freelance contributors to help build them out. Basically, if you've ever wanted to write for AP in some way, there's probably a job for you.

See all the available Android Police roles

Let's go over some of the specific jobs:

Full-time roles

Managing Editor: We're looking for someone to oversee the day-to-day operations of the entire AP publishing arm, from news to reviews to evergreen, working with me and the rest of the team to ensure that the trains run on time and everyone knows exactly what they need to do. If spreadsheets, schedules, and collaboration get your juices flowing, this is the role for you. Of course, being a tech site, this role also involves being a part of the publishing action, writing reviews and editorials, hosting podcasts and videos, and attending conferences on behalf of the company, as well as helping steer the direction of the site's content This is a full-time role paid at a flat monthly rate.

Commerce Editor: We're looking for someone to help build out and oversee our burgeoning buyers' guide program. AP reviews a lot of products and services and we want to make it easier for you to make buying decisions using the expertise and (snarky) commentary you've come to expect and trust from us over the years. The content editor also gets a chance to try and review many of the latest gadgets, writing reviews and comparisons of popular products and generally just being in the thick of all the gadgets, all the time. If you love telling people what phone to buy and, more importantly, can back that up with why, I want you to apply for this. This is a full-time role paid at a flat monthly rate.

Features/Evergreen Editor: We're looking for someone to run what we like to call the "everything-but-news" portion of the business, overseeing content that lives on beyond the news cycle. From opinion pieces to how-to content and guides, this person needs to live and breathe the entire content scope of Android Police, from phones to wearables to Chromebooks and beyond. If your takes are the hottest and you absolutely need to share them with everyone (or you want to help others do so), this is the role for you. This is a full-time role paid at a flat monthly rate.

Weekend News Editor: We're looking for a news editor to run our weekend news program, which is (surprisingly) one of the busiest and most entertaining cycles of the week from a publishing perspective. Part of this role involves overseeing our growing retinue of weekend freelance contributors, too, so some of the mid-week work will involve planning and organization so the weekends run smoother. The ideal candidate is doggedly focused on both accuracy and speed, on chasing sources for an important story and beating the competition to get a piece out as quickly as possible. This is a creative and fun role that will be built around a particular candidate.

If you absolutely love Android news and would prefer your weekends to fall between Monday and Friday, let's talk. Obviously, weekend availability is a must, but this is a full-time role and we're absolutely flexible with schedules since we know that most people use their weekends to relax and plan activities. This is a full-time role paid at a flat monthly rate.

Who should apply to these roles

Given that these roles are senior positions within the AP organization, I'm expecting some level of experience with tech publishing in your applications. That means having spent a fair bit of time working in medium-to-large scale digital publishing operations, either publishing your own content or helping others get the most out of their jobs (and ideally both). While the word "editor" usually implies the job involves, you know, editing other peoples' work, while that will be a tenet of the job, we primarily use it as a catch-all for experience. If you've been writing somewhere for a few years now and are looking to take that next step in your career and are open to learning how to work in a large team, you should apply for the role. You don't have to have the word "editor" in your current title to be considered here — just a love of Android (or the wider mobile ecosystem) and a great, hard-working attitude.

The candidates that will most likely be considered for these roles live in the U.S. or Canada, or in countries within a few hours of the EST time zone. We don't want to exclude fantastic candidates from around the world, but because the company works in EST, you must be able to stay close to those working hours.

To be successful in your application, you'll need to provide links to relevant published work or an extensive writing sample, in addition to your resume and cover letter.

All of these roles are fully remote, and Android Police is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive working environment. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply.

Freelance roles

In addition to those full-time roles above, we're hiring for a huge number of freelance contributor positions. From news writers to buyer's guide builders to product reviewers, we have roles for any job you can think of, at rates that we believe are competitive with the industry.

Who should apply to these roles

If you have a passion for Android or the broader tech ecosystem, the roles above run the gamut of opportunity. From news writers to product reviewers to feature writers and how-to builders, these roles offer incredible opportunities for anyone looking to get into the publishing space or for experienced freelancers who want to broaden their publishing resumes. Applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, and we're looking to hire from all over the world.

In your application, please be specific about the topics you're most interested in writing. If Android phones are your thing, tell us. If you're especially into writing Chromebook how-tos, we want to know. If you live and die by the next saga in 5G spectrum, that's important context. The more specific you are about the beats you want to cover, the more likely we are to contact you.

