Every year, we take December to look back at what has been going on in the world of tech and anoint our favorite gadgets with our coveted Best Of badge. 2024 has seen us review more products than ever on Android Police, and this year we have more of the team involved in our voting process.

Each editor has sat down to contribute to our awards, and below is our definitive list of the best gadgets from the year. We've got awards for every type of phone plus tablets, wearables, headphones, smart home gadgets, mobile games, and more. Plus, scroll to the end, and you'll find our pick for the best product Google has killed in 2024. So without further ado, here are the best gadgets from 2024. Let us know in the comments below if you disagree with any of our picks.

Best smartphone

Google Pixel 9 Pro

It's been several years since a non-Pixel smartphone won Android Police's best of the year award, and that trend isn't breaking in 2024. The entire Pixel 9 series hit it out of the park this year, delivering a new design that felt like a massive step up from the already-excellent Pixel 8 series before it. Really though, it's the Pixel 9 Pro that shined brightest — not because it was necessarily better than the rest of its lineup, but because it was an all-new entry meant to fill an obvious gap in Google's offerings.

Despite sounding like a successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro is the first "small" flagship we've seen from Google in ages. It takes everything worth loving about the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL and squeezes it down into a smaller, 6.3-inch footprint. Sure, it's not quite the iPhone 13 Mini-esque device some of us might want, but in a world chock full of phablets, it's a step in the right direction. And hey, it helps that the phone itself is pretty damn good, too.

Will Sattelberg, Phones Editor

Your changes have been saved Google Pixel 9 Pro $699 $999 Save $300 The Pixel 9 Pro is a new addition to Google's lineup, slotting in as a smaller premium flagship to pair with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter is the direct successor to 2023's Pixel 8 Pro despite its new XL moniker, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro brings a new form-factor to Google's high-end offerings, sporting the same dimensions as the standard Pixel 9 model while packing all the AI and camera prowess we've grown accustomed to from Google's Pro lineup. $960 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $849 at Google Store

Runner-up: Google Pixel 9

Your changes have been saved Google Pixel 9 The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable 2024 flagship, making a few compromises when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL while retaining the Google smarts the lineup has become known for. An upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera is paired with a 50MP main shooter, and the selfie cam added autofocus. All of this comes with new Gemini AI features and a 2,700-nit Actua display for exceptional value at its price point. $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy $799 at Google Store

Best value phone

Google Pixel 8a

It’s difficult to imagine a Google release flying under the radar in 2024, but that’s exactly what happened with the Pixel 8a. Overshadowed by aggressive Pixel 8 sales and rumors of an early Pixel 9 release, the Pixel 8a found itself in limbo. Those who braved Google’s awkward marketing were rewarded with an excellent midrange device. Google addressed many of my Pixel A-series concerns with the Pixel 8a.

It features a fantastic Actua display, giving the Pixel 8a a brighter panel than previous midrange Pixels. It’s also a smaller device with its 6.1-inch display, making it a delight in the hand compared to the monster flagships we’re used to. I love the performance of its Tensor G3 chipset, especially for the price, and it's hard to beat the output from a Pixel camera for sub-$400. Google also promised plenty of software support with seven years of Android upgrades. It may not have been the flashiest release of 2024, but the Pixel 8a deserves our award for Best Value Phone.

It may not have edged out the Pixel 8a for our Best Value award, but the OnePlus 12R is worth mentioning. It brought the raw performance value we’re used to from flagship OnePlus devices to a midrange price point, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, giving it fantastic gaming capabilities for the money. It also features a massive 5,500mAh battery and 100W wired charging. If you wanted the most bang for your buck in 2024, the OnePlus 12R was hard to beat.

Stephen Radochia, Phones Author

Your changes have been saved Google Pixel 8a $399 $499 Save $100 The Pixel 8a wants you to forget the Pixel 8 ever existed. With some crucial upgrades over its predecessor, including a brighter display, faster processor, and larger battery, Google's latest mid-range smartphone is the perfect combo of speed and AI smarts. And with seven years of OS upgrades, it's the longest lasting $500 smartphone you can find today. $399 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $499 at Google Store

Runner-up: OnePlus 12R

Your changes have been saved OnePlus 12R The OnePlus 12R is the cheaper sibling of the OnePlus 12, delivering almost the same experience as the flagship at a lower price point. It achieves this using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a beefy 5,500mAh battery. It's a fantastic choice if you need plenty of raw horsepower in a midrange phone. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at OnePlus

Best gaming phone

Redmagic 10 Pro

The Redmagic 10 Pro stands above the rest as the best gaming phone released in 2024 primarily because the device is not shy about what it is, with a price that won't cause sticker shock. Chasing thin bezels has not come at the cost of the fullscreen experience, thanks to an under-screen front camera. The 7,050mAh battery is another clue this device was designed with demanding gaming in mind. And since the battery is so big, Redmagic was able to stuff the camera bump into the frame with a flush back, a design few other manufacturers can pull off in their race to create the thinnest phone.

In the end, people buy gaming phones to game, first and foremost, and boy does the Redmagic 10 Pro prove itself a powerhouse when it comes to gaming, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a hefty amount of RAM that starts at 12GB. This phone is a beast, and its pricing starts at $649, blowing the competition out of the water. So even though this pricing comes with a few sacrifices that may not appeal to the mainstream, like middling cameras, a hefty footprint, and moderate support, these are the sacrifices needed to offer high-end specs in a mid-range phone. I'm also not alone in my observations, as the entire AP team has voted the Redmagic 10 Pro as our gaming phone of the year. Sometimes, it pays to lean into a niche market.

Of course, if you're looking for something a little more mainstream for your gaming, a phone that's more typical as an everyday carry, the OnePlus 12 is AP's runner-up choice for best gaming phone. It offers the necessary specs to game with ease while bringing better software support for the long haul.

Matthew Sholtz, Games & Apps Editor

Your changes have been saved RedMagic 10 Pro RedMagic 10 Pro doesn't shy away from the fact it's a gaming phone. You get a large battery, a full screen unobscured by camera holes, incredibly thin bezels, and a flush rear that houses the camera bump within the frame. It's a powerhouse when it comes to gaming, with a price that doesn't break the bank. $969 at Amazon $649 at REDMAGIC

Runner-up: OnePlus 12

Your changes have been saved OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 takes what everyone liked about the OnePlus 11, and improves upon the design with a larger screen, better screen brightness, and is also more power efficient. Best of all, it's superb specs make it one heck of a gaming phone, even if it isn't marketed as one. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at OnePlus

Best foldable phone

Motorola Razr+ (2024)

Despite some stiff competition from Samsung and Google, it's Motorola's Razr+ that wowed the majority of AP's editorial staff this year. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 maintained the core of what made its predecessor so great, Motorola decided to take things to a whole new level. The Razr+'s front cover display now extends to a whopping 4 inches, taking up nearly the entire front of the phone and allowing for a much more immersive experience than ever before. From music playback to navigation, you can do pretty much anything without ever utilizing the main internal display.

It's not just the cover screen that makes the Razr+ so good though. Its multitude of materials, like vegan leather and vegan suede, makes it feel entirely unique in a marketplace where so many devices are virtually identical, while the addition of (finally!) an always-on display helps make a more useful smartphone at its core. If flip phones are the last bastion of pocket-friendly options, the Razr+ is one of the best we've seen yet.

Will Sattelberg, Phones Editor

Your changes have been saved Motorola Razr+ (2024) The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is an impressive flip foldable, featuring high-end internals. With the 2024 variant, Motorola has made one of our favorite flip phones from last year even better, bumping the cover screen size even further, fitting a beefier battery, and improving the cameras. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Motorola

Runner-up: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Your changes have been saved Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The successor to the 2023-released Pixel Fold is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, starting at $1,800. It boasts a bigger 8-inch Super Actua inner display, paired with a 6.3-inch outer display. It is powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM, and sports a ton of new Gemini tools. $1799 at Amazon $1799 at Best Buy $1799 at Google Store

Best tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+

You don’t have to be the most exciting upgrade to earn our award for top Android tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ might not represent a significant visual change from its predecessors, but its internals and display quality still make it an excellent tablet. It features a gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with vibrant colors and deep contrast. It makes the Tab S10+ ideal for content consumption, and its beefy battery allows you to watch several movies and shows on a single charge.

Of course, for $1,000, you’ll want to do more than watch movies on your tablet, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ makes for a capable work and productivity slate. Its included S-pen works well, and the optional Samsung keyboard cover adds to the versatility of the Tab S10+ — you can dress it up or down depending on your needs for the day. Samsung switched from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ for the Tab S10+. While benchmarks slightly improve, your day-to-day experience will feel largely unchanged. However, that’s not bad, as the Tab S9+ was already a top performer.

If you want the most bang for your buck, OnePlus is true to form with its OnePlus Pad 2. It earns an honorable mention from us because of the raw performance of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for only $550. It’ll chew through intensive apps and games easily, and you’ll enjoy the viewing experience thanks to its gorgeous 12.1-inch 3K display refreshing at 144Hz.

Stephen Radochia, Phones Author

Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $850 $1000 Save $150 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ isn't a huge improvement over its predecessor. It keeps plenty of what we liked about that model, including its 12.4-inch AMOLED display and its bundled S Pen, but swaps out a Snapdragon chip for MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+. It also has a greater focus on AI, with a dedicated key on its optional keyboard cover. $850 at Amazon $850 at Best Buy $850 at Samsung

Runner-up: OnePlus Pad 2

Your changes have been saved OnePlus Pad 2 $450 $550 Save $100 The OnePlus Pad 2 builds on OnePlus' first tablet, featuring an even larger 12.1-inch, 7:5 aspect ratio display. The six-speaker system and powerful internals, comprised of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB RAM, complement the display. With a large 9,510mAh battery, the tablet also has enough juice to last through a day of use. $550 at Amazon $450 at OnePlus

Best e-reader

Supernote Nomad

The Supernote Nomad hits the sweet spot between e-reader and note-taking E Ink table. It runs Android, and there is sideloading support, which means you can easily install F-Droid to expand your app selection, say, if you're looking to sideload an e-reading app made for E Ink screens, like KOReader. Compared to something like a Kindle or Kobo, you can do a lot more with the Nomad.

And much like many of my favorite products this year, the Sueprnote Nomad is a purpose-built device. It's designed to stay out of your way, just like a typical paper notepad. It sits on the desk for the purpose of taking notes. This also means that, just like paper, there is no front or backlighting. While you won't be able to read at night without a lamp, the lack of lighting with the screen is what allows the contrast of the text to shine, as there is one less layer between you and the 7.8-inch screen.

But Supernote isn't the only one that loads Android on its E Ink devices. Boox has been in the Android game for even longer with its e-readers, which is why the Boox Go 10.3 is our runner-up for 2024. It's a larger device than the Nomad at 10.2 inches, but since it runs Android and comes with Play Store access, the world is your oyster when it comes to the apps you install. More or less, if you need something bigger than the Nomad, the Boox Go 10.3 is an excellent choice that has reviewed very well.

Matthew Sholtz, Games & Apps Editor

Your changes have been saved Supernote Nomad The Supernote Nomad leans hard into emulating the experience of using a paper notepad, to the point there is no lighting with its E Ink Screen. This allows for a deeper contrast since there are less layers between you and the screen. And the note-taking experience is superb, thanks to pens that use ceramic nibs with the self-recovery screen. So, if you demand the best digital note-taking experience out there, look no further than AP's favorite e-reader of 2024. $299 at Supernote

Runner-up: Boox Go 10.3

Your changes have been saved Boox Go 10.3 The Boox Go 10.3 is one of the thinnest full-size e-readers on the market, all the while offering 10.3-inch screen that is perferct for taking notes or drawing, and since the device runs Android, there are plenty of apps at your dispossal to make this e-reader your own. $380 at Boox $380 at Amazon

Best wearable

Google Pixel Watch 3