2023 is coming to a close, and that means we here at Android Police are looking back over the year in tech. Once we waded through all the AI innovations and iMessage drama, we realized that 2023 has been a banner year for consumer tech. The changes have largely been iterative, but many of the major manufacturers have had exciting years with big changes to top-end products. We pitted each gadget against each other to come up with our list of the very best of the year, and you can read each of our picks below.

Best smartphone: Google Pixel 8 Pro

Another year, another Pixel. Try as we might, we just can't quite the excellent marriage of hardware and software provided by the Pixel 8 Pro. Google refined its flagship design in 2023, pairing slick matte glass and a flat display for a device far more comfortable in the hand, case or no. Its trio of cameras continue to impress as well, delivering brighter images in low-light and wider photos in ultra-wide shots. But as usual, the Pixel 8 Pro truly shines thanks to its software. From AI-powered tools like Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser to the unprecedented seven years of promised support, this is a phone that could — and should — last you the rest of the decade.

Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the company's latest flagship, boasting a new Tensor G3 chip, a brighter screen, and a new camera array capable of capturing even more light. As usual, the real power lies in Google's Tensor chip, which offers even more photo enhancement and image editing features. $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy $799 at Google Store

Runner-up: OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open OnePlus' first foldable packs an impressive specs sheet and boasts some equally remarkable features. The lightweight design, the super-bright cover and folding screens, the high-end internals, and the triple-camera setup make the OnePlus Open a great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup. $1700 at OnePlus $1700 at Amazon $1700 at Best Buy

Best value phone: Google Pixel 7a

If the Pixel 8 Pro represents everything a smartphone can be in 2023, the Pixel 7a represents some of the best value you'll find in mobile. Sure, it's not quite as cheap a bargain as its predecessor — though holiday sales certainly helped with that — the Pixel 7a is a remarkable deal by any metric. For $500 (or less!), you're getting a flagship-worthy processor, a fast 90Hz display, wireless charging, and some truly phenomenal cameras. It's tough to imagine how any company can beat the sheer value on display here — including Google, as we march forward into 2024.

Google Pixel 7a If you are looking for a new device at a midrange price, the Google Pixel 7a checks off all the boxes. It has a fantastic camera system, strong power, great software support, and good battery life. It may be midrange in price but feels closer to its flagship siblings overall. $490 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $499 at Google Store

Runner-up: Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr (2023) The Motorola Razr (2023) doesn't offer the same external display as the Razr+, and the older Snapdragon 7 processor certainly slows things down. However, its budget-minded price, larger battery, and compact size still make this a worthwhile pick for those looking to relive the flip phone glory days but with all the modern smartphone conveniences.





$700 at Amazon

Best gaming phone: Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus has secured the top spot as the best gaming phone for several years in a row, and that's because it offers the best gaming hardware and software together in one package. This still holds true for 2023. The best gaming performance on Android doesn't come cheap at $1400, but at this price, there are few compromises. Dual front-facing speakers sound phenomenal, punching well above their weight. The OLED screen remains unobstructed, so content can be enjoyed in full, all the while supporting a high refresh rate that can be locked to 165Hz. It's the gaming phone that reigns supreme above all other gaming phones, manufactured by a company that knows a thing or two about gaming. Cheaper options may exist, but when the cost isn't a factor but spit and polish are, ROG is where you'll wind up.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate stays true to its name; it is the ultimate gaming phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chews through any games, and with 16GB RAM and a minimum of 512GB storage, you can easily use this phone as your central mobile gaming hub, always in your pocket, ready to go. $1400 at Amazon $1400 at Asus

Runner-up: RedMagic 8S Pro

RedMagic 8S Pro The RedMagic 8S Pro offers specs similar to competitors that cost twice as much, ensuring you'll get top-of-the-line gaming within a handset that is actually affordable to the masses. Some caveats come with this low price, like buggy software and infrequent updates, but what you get in return is hands-down one of the most powerful gaming phones on the market. $650 at REDMAGIC

Best foldable phone: OnePlus Open

2023 was the year foldables finally went big in the US, and the best of the bunch came from not one, but two surprise companies. The OnePlus Open was good enough to earn our runner-up place for best smartphone of 2023, so it's naturally taken a claim to this award as well. From its excellent thin-and-light design to the multitasking-friendly software tools, OnePlus completely nailed what a folding phone should be in 2023, making the competition look years behind its refined design. OxygenOS might be lacking in some key ways, but the overall experience is so good, it's easy to ignore. With any luck, Samsung and Google are taking notes.

And hey, don't sleep on the Motorola Razr+ if you're looking for a clamshell phone. It might be our runner-up, but it's as much a surprise hit as the Open.

Runner-up: Motorola Razr+

Motorola Razr+ (2023) Motorola might have taken some time off from launching its foldables in the US, but it's raging back with the Moto Razr+. This year, the focus is all on the outer 3.6-inch display, which promises to let you do virtually anything without opening the phone. And when you need a larger screen, the 6.9-inch display inside feels just like the company's other smartphones. $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at T-Mobile

Best tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Another year of Samsung's tablets being the absolute best Android slates to choose from. This year, we've awarded the Galaxy Tab S9+ the title of Best Tablet, and it's because it's the Goldilocks model. It may be an iterative update, but if you own an older Samsung tablet, or you want to have your first foray into the world of Android slates, this will be a great place to end up. It's not as big as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but people rarely need that larger screen. The highlights here are the S Pen is better than ever, the speakers are second to none and the screen size is just right for watching movies or whatever else you want to do on your tablet. If you're looking to buy a new tablet, you'll likely be happy with the Galaxy Tab S9+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $950 $1000 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerhouse of a tablet, and while the cost is high, it provides users with a device capable of handling an assortment of applications. That's why it has won the title of best tablet for 2023. $950 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

Runner-up: Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet $399 $499 Save $100 Looking for a smart home hub that can double as a tablet? Google's Pixel Tablet fits the bill. It's a unique option that may not suit everyone, but we've liked that Google is trying to do something different with this one. $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Google Store

Best wearable: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Look, we'd love to tell you the Pixel Watch 2 or some new contender came in and ran away with the Android wearable crown, but Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 has too much of a lead right now for anything else to catch up. And this is saying something because outside four small (but quite noticeable) spec upgrades, the Galaxy Watch 6 was a carbon copy of the 5 and 4. The screen is twice as bright and bigger while keeping the watch itself the same size, which makes a world of difference for everyday use, and everything flows just a little faster than to the processor bump and finally moving up to 2GB of RAM.

Samsung's software can integrate with both Samsung's suite of apps as well as Google's, including alarms and timers via the Google Clock app. You can also have more than one Galaxy Watch synced to Samsung Health, which you shockingly can't do with Fitbit trackers and the Pixel Watch 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $239 $300 Save $61 With a 2,000-nit screen that's crystal clear even on a sunny day, battery life that can go all day and then some, and the stability of Samsung's One UI Watch, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the hands-down winner for anyone looking for a fresh Wear OS watch heading into 2024. $239 at Amazon $240 at Best Buy $240 at Samsung

Runner-up: Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 Bringing the performance and health tracking consistency that we so desperately needed out of the first Google Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 offers that gorgeous design and Google's clean take on Wear OS for a sophisticated wearable experience with the prowess of Fitbit behind its health trcking. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

Best headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Bose headphones may have not been too exciting over the last few years, even if they’ve always been a solid choice. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones changed in 2023 with their seamless multipoint audio, impressive sound quality, active noise cancelation, and a comfortable fit, making them our favorite headphones of the year. At $430, they’re anything but cheap, but you’ll likely be able to use them for years to come.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $379 $429 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are some of the best flagship over-ears from the company in years, replacing the iconic but aging Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They sport a handy folding design and come with Bose's new Immersive Audio tech that enables spatial stereo audio on any device. They also support Fast Pair for easy pairing on Android. $379 at Amazon $379 at Best Buy $379 at Bose

Runner-up: Fairphone Fairbuds XL

Fairphone Fairbuds XL The Fairphone Fairbuds XL may not have won our hearts with the best sound quality and ANC this year, but they certainly have one quality that no other mainstream headphone offers: they’re made with repairability in mind. Replacing the battery is as easy as removing a cover, and the rest of the product can be disassembled with a standard screwdriver, with replacement parts readily available. With their comfortable fit as the icing of the cake, these are the second-best headphones we reviewed this year. See at Fairphone

Best earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's been making some of the best earbuds on the market for years, so it's no surprise that its latest flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, are AP's pick for 2023's top earbuds. The XM5s carry on in the tradition of Sony's premium earbuds, offering outstanding audio quality, some of the best ANC you can get in any earbuds or headphones, and class-leading battery life of up to eight hours with noise cancelling turned on. The buds manage all this in a considerably smaller, sleeker form factor than the XM4 earbuds that preceded them. If you're looking for a new pair of high-end earbuds right now, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are very hard to beat.

Sony WF-1000XM5 The Sony WF-1000XM5 offer everything you could want in a pair of earbuds, including fantastic audio quality, very effective ANC, and battery life that'll last a full workday. Sony's been making great wireless earbuds for years, but the XM5 set a new bar, and easily took our top earbud honors for 2023. $300 at Amazon

Runner-up: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are a minor refresh to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. If ANC is your top priority, the QC Ultra Earbuds should certainly be worth a look — when it comes to blocking out the outside world, Bose's newest buds beat our top pick, the Sony WF-1000XM5. Their spatial audio feature is a bit of a gimmick, though, and they don't come with wireless charging. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy $299 at Bose

Best speaker: Sonos Era 300

Sonos has been making high-quality, premium-priced connected speakers for a long time, and this year's Era 300 is an excellent new entry in the company's storied portfolio. With some of the best audio quality you'll get out of any connected speaker you can buy, convenient connectivity options (over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth), an attractive design, and a considerable ecosystem of other compatible devices at its back, the Era 300 is a great option for anyone who can afford it. Its $449 retail price means that's a fairly narrow set of users — but hey, you get what you pay for.

Sonos Era 300 The Sonos Era 300 is a powerful connected speaker that slots easily into most existing Sonos setups. With outstanding audio quality and a unique, attractive aesthetic, the Era 300 is our favorite speaker that we tested this year. At $449, it's premium in the extreme — but the price tag will be worth it for anybody whose wallet can take that kind of heat. $449 at Amazon $449 at Sonos

Runner-up: Sony SRS-XB100

Sony SRS-XB100 $48 $60 Save $12 If the above Sonos speaker is too expensive or too stationary for you, our runner-up, the Sony SRS-XB100, provides a very different option. It's a tiny Bluetooth speaker that clocks in at a very affordable $60. It's IP67 water and dust resistant and easy to take anywhere, making it an excellent travel speaker. $48 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Best Chromebook: HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Announced almost a year ago at CES 2023, HP brought us the most premium Chromebook of the year in the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. At $999, this was the most expensive non-Enterprise Chromebook of the year, but it felt reasonable next to the $1,200-$2,200 Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. While the Intel Core i5 inside may technically be "last gen," it's still plenty powerful, and we'd rather put that money towards one of the brightest touchscreens available for Chrome OS. While the Lenovo Flex 5i and Acer Spin 714 were incremental updates, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook gave us a breath of fresh air.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook HP's Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is a gaming Chromebook without the hyper-edgy gamer aesthetic. We still get plenty of power and memory, we still get Bang & Olufsen speakers, we also get an extra bright screen, and we get the loveliness of an RGB keyboard without it looking like a Razer or ROG machine. You just have to look past the $999 price tag and lack of USB-A ports. $1000 at HP

Runner-up: Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $349 $499 Save $150 Premium Chromebooks are cool, but you know what's really cool? A Chromebook that offers almost equivalent power and experience — and exclusive Chromebook Plus features — for half the price or less. The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus will be leading our Best Chromebooks collection because while it may not be cutting edge, it is the lost reliable choice with the perfect balance of price and performance. $349 at Best Buy

Best smart home gadget: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

If you don't follow the smart vacuum space, it might surprise you to hear that there are tons of new robo-vac releases each year. Still, of all the floor-cleaning robots we've tried this year, one stands above the rest. In our review, we called the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra the best robot vacuum money can buy. It does cost a pretty penny at an MSRP of $1,600, but if any autonomous vacuum/mop is worth so much cash, it's this one: the S8 Pro Ultra is extremely good at making its way around obstacles, and it cleans hard and soft surfaces exceedingly well. Its dock, while bulky, can also clean both the bot and itself, meaning the S8 Pro Ultra needs very little attention to do its job — a hallmark of a great cleaning robot.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1200 $1600 Save $400 The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is everything you could want in a floor cleaning robot: it vacuums, mops, and avoids obstacles with the best of 'em, and its charging dock cleans both the bot and itself, making for a very hands-off experience. If you want a premium smart vacuum today, this is the one to get. $1200 at Amazon

Runner-up: Bird Buddy

Bird Buddy smart bird feeder The Bird Buddy smart bird feeder isn't perfect: it's expensive, its app is a little quirky, and some of its better features like full-resolution video recording are, unfortunately, tied to a subscription. But the feeder's friendly appearance and fee-free ability to record and identify the birds that stop by for a snack make it a very charming smart home gadget, and worth considering for anybody who has even a passing interest in birdwatching. $279 at Amazon $249 at Bird Buddy

Best gaming accessory: GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro

What makes a good controller good? Well, that's going to be personal for everyone. Price is always a factor, something Gamesir nails with the T4 Cyclone Pro at $50. But price isn't everything, which is why it's a good thing the T4 offers the features one would expect of a quality controller, like hall-effect joysticks, Bluetooth and 2.4g wireless connections, not to mention programmable buttons along with triggers that can be customized. If you're a fan of a traditional Xbox layout, the GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro nails the format while coming in much cheaper than anything Microsoft has to offer. This is the best controller we reviewed this year, and we love it.

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro The Gamesir Cyclone Pro undercuts the vast majority of controllers on the market with a very affordable retail price of $50, all without skimping on features like hall-effect joysticks. $50 at Amazon $50 at GameSir

Runner-up: Backbone One

Backbone One- PlayStation Edition The Backbone One is the controller to look at if you require something portable that can clip onto the side of your phone. The PlayStation Edition offers a slick black-and-white theme, and it also integrates with the PlayStation app, which can be handy if you primarily game on mobile and your PlayStation. $100 at Amazon $100 at Backbone

Best phone accessory brand: Anker

2023 has been a banner year for Android accessories, spurred by Qi2 adopting MagSafe and the iPhone 15 driving a whole industry of Lightning-based accessories to USB-C. Anker has been at the forefront of this trend this year with the newest generations of the Nano line of power banks and chargers, while its audio subbrand Soundcore has been knocking it out of the park with speakers like the Soundcore Motion X600 and earbuds like the Anker Liberty 4 NC. And with CES less than a month away, we believe Anker will be kicking off 2024 with a big bang once again.

Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) $35 $50 Save $15 Among the newest crop of Anker's USB-C charging banks, this 30W model is a perfect backup charger for everything but your Macbook. The built-in cable can double as a carry strap when not in use, and 30W is enough to charge just about every North American smartphone and tablet at top speed and even trickle-charge your laptop in a pinch. $35 at Amazon

Runner-up: Peak Design

Peak Design Everyday Loop for Pixel 8 Pro Peak Design's fabric-backed cases have proven hard to keep in stock this year with how good they've gotten, and its upgrades for the Pixel 8 series were absolutely lovely, as we got not only the new Loop design that integrates a phone grip so you don't have to rely on MagSafe, but also four new colors that all look amazing. I can't wait to see these designs and colors come to its Galaxy S24 cases next year.

Best Android game: Pocket City 2

Mobile city-building games don't often offer great gameplay, typically opting for a money-hungry approach that nickle and dimes the player. Pocket City 2 is nothing like these games; instead, it was built to offer fun first and foremost, which is why it's a premium game you pay $5 upfront to play. It's the real deal, where you'll build cities for fun, the enjoyment of it, learning the game's mechanics in order to improve your town without the pressure and nagging you'd find in games like Sim City on mobile. For this alone, Pocket City 2 deserves tons of praise, but it also offers an incredibly compelling city-building experience, making it not only the best city builder you can currently play on mobile but also the best game released this year, at least in AP's humble opinion.

Pocket City 2 Pocket City 2 is a sequel to the popular mobile city building game, offering expanded mechanics and improved graphics, and this time you can explore the town you create with your own 3D avatar. $5 at Play Store

Runner-up: Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon launched on Android thanks to Netflix games. It's a port for mobile that plays wonderfully on touchscreens and with controllers, making for an excellent puzzle-based dungeon crawler that can be played on the go. See at Play Store

Best product Google killed this year: Google Podcasts

Google discontinues many products every year, and 2023 was no different. The company got rid of a whopping 14 products this year, and announced a few more additions to the Google Graveyard for 2024. This year, the biggest project to be announced as discontinued is arguably Google Podcasts. The company launched its dedicated podcast player to much fanfare in 2018 as a replacement for Google Play Music, which was retired in favor of YouTube Music.

Google went full circle and brought (rudimentary) podcast support back to its new music player, with Podcasts left without a purpose. It would have been easy to avoid this shutdown by simply moving podcasts straight from Play Music to YouTube Music, but Google works in mysterious ways. While Podcasts' demise was announced in 2023, the service itself is only shutting down in April 2024. Google will also offer an export tool to get your subscriptions and progress into YouTube Music or another player of your choice.

Google Podcasts Google Podcasts was launched in 2018 and will be discontinued in April 2024. While technically not a 2023 shutdown, its demise was announced in 2023, making it a product without a future this year. Podcasts are now available in YouTube Music, but you will also be able to export your subscriptions and listening stats to other services.

Runner-up: Pixel Pass