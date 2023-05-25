Portable gaming devices are all the rage right now. This is evident by the popularity of devices such as Steam Deck and Nintendo's Switch. That said, you can play Steam games remotely on your favorite Android tablet or phone by installing the Steam Link app.

How does Steam Link work? Similarly to the best streaming platforms. It streams a game to your Android device, much like GeForce Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming, and relies on the quality of your wireless connection.

As such, Steam Link is a great option for playing games remotely. But you'll need a capable PC and a stable Wi-Fi connection. In other words, your PC does all the processing, while your Android device acts as a remote display. Here's how to set up a Steam Link on Android.

Play your favorite Steam games on Android

How to set up Steam Link on PC

First and foremost, to play Steam games on your Android device, you'll need a PC with the Steam client installed.

Some adjustments are needed on the PC side, so open the Steam client:

Go to the Steam settings on your PC. Choose "Remote Play" in the menu on the left. Ensure the box next to "Enable Remote Play" is ticked.

This covers the PC side. Now it's time to set up the Steam Link app on your Android device.

How to install Steam Link on your Android device

If you haven't done so yet, follow the link below to install Steam Link.

Once you've installed Steam Link:

Launch Steam Link. It will automatically find nearby PCs. Select the PC that you want to connect Steam Link to. A prompt will ask you to enter a PIN on your PC.

After you enter the PIN, the Steam Link will perform a quick network test, and you're ready to play Steam games on Android. This process applies to both: tablets and phones. Now, you can select a game in the Steam client on your PC, and it will stream to your mobile device.

Can you use a third-party controller with Steam Link?

While Steam Link works with touch controls, it also supports the majority of popular third-party controllers. Pairing a controller with Steam Link is just as easy as setting up the app itself. All you need to do is pair your favorite Android controller with your Android device via Bluetooth. After that, the controller should show up as an option in the Steam Link app.

Related How to redeem Steam keys and codes Activate your games and gift cards while on the go

Note that Steam Link supports Xbox controllers natively. Others, such as PS4 controllers, may require you to remap buttons to your liking.

Who needs a Steam Deck, anyway?

Steam Deck offers a great deal of portability on the go. But if you're looking to play games at home, an Android device is more than enough. That said, the experience relies on the quality of your home connection, so make sure you're rocking a suitable Wi-Fi 6-enabled router.