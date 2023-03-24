How many times have you been blinded by the searing brightness of your phone's display while trying to unlock it in a dark room? This is an issue with almost all our favorite Android phones and has existed since forever. It happens because the OS does not take into account the ambient brightness when you first turn on the screen. The display's brightness is initially set to the same level as it was before being locked. The recalibration happens only after the display is turned on. Google could put an end to this issue with a future release of Android.

In Android 13 QPR2's source code, Mishaal Rahman has spotted Google working on using the "brightness sensor to determine the screen's initial brightness." This will help ensure that the phone takes the ambient light into account to ensure the screen is not too bright in a dark room or environment.

This small tweak in the auto brightness behavior will ensure that your phone's display brightness does not blind you after moving from a brightly lit to a dark environment.

Auto brightness has long been the Achilles heel of Android. While things are not as bad as before, it still struggles in challenging situations. This change might not seem like a big deal, but it is one of those improvements Android as a mature OS should have already had.

It is unclear if Google will implement this tweak in the next Pixel Feature Drop or Android 14, due to release sometime in Q3 this year.