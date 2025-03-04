The iPhone 16e is Apple's cheapest new member of the iPhone 16 family. With an A18 chip, a 6.1-inch display, and Apple Intelligence access, it is a great pick for anyone not willing to spend much on a phone. However, if you are ready to jump over to the Android world, you will find better and more capable midrange Android phones than the iPhone 16e. These phones promise longer battery life and pack more capable cameras than the iPhone. If you are on a tight budget, some are cheaper.

5 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Like the iPhone 16e, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the cheapest member of Samsung's Galaxy S24 family. It brings the best bits of the company's 2024 flagship phone in a cheaper package. The Galaxy S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a higher peak brightness than the iPhone 16e. Internally, it uses an Exynos 2400e chipset. It isn't as good as the iPhone 16e's A18 SoC, but for regular use, it gets the job done.

Another area where Samsung's offering wins is its triple-rear camera setup, which includes a 3x telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide. Irrespective of the imaging performance of the primary camera of the two phones, the Galaxy S24 FE wins because of the extra versatility provided by the additional lenses.

Battery life on the two phones is similar, but the Galaxy S24 FE wins with support for faster 15W wireless charging. Like the rest of the Galaxy S24 lineup, the FE gets seven years of updates, rivaling the iPhone 16e.

With a starting price of $650, the Galaxy S24 FE is $50 more than the iPhone 16e. However, the phone can be discounted to $500. Even the 256GB variant is discounted to around $560, making it cheaper than the iPhone 16e with the same storage.

