A couple weeks back, I flew out to California for Google I/O. The trip was only a couple of days, but flying out of Ohio, I had a lot of time to kill getting there and back. Of course, I had my phone on me — and as it turned out, it was pretty much the only device I really needed to bring. Here are four things I did with my Pixel 9 Pro that made my last solo trip a little better.

1 Stayed up to speed on transportation