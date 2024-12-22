Getting a new Android phone is always exciting. Peeling off the plastic, unboxing the device, going through the accessories, and that first boot should be enjoyable. However, if you've ever gone through the setup process, you know it can quickly become a test of patience. Here are five reasons why setting up a new Android phone is still needlessly frustrating.

5 The sheer time commitment is way too long

Why does it feel like an eternity?

Speaking of that first boot-up, setting up a new Android device feels like an ultra-long process. What starts with selecting your language and connecting to Wi-Fi turns into an hour-long ordeal of signing in to your Google account, transferring data, selecting a search engine, setting up Gemini Assistant, learning navigation gestures, and more. While Google's cloud backup system helps, it isn't foolproof, and you'll often navigate through numerous screens before you can use your phone.

Even if you migrate data from an old Android phone, the process, while streamlined with the QR code method, takes a lot of time. Google improved this with the Pixel 9 series, allowing users to transfer data even after setup. More phones are rumored to get this functionality soon, which should make the process easier in 2025. Still, it remains frustratingly long, especially if you have lots of data to transfer.

4 App logins are a real hassle

Why must I log in to everything again?

Even after the setup process is complete, the struggle continues. While Google does a great job of letting you reinstall apps from your old Android phone onto your new one, app data often doesn't transfer. This means you'll log back in to all your favorite apps (like Uber, WhatsApp, TikTok, Best Buy, and more) to get things running again.

What happens when you don't remember your passwords? You'll likely spend time digging through forgotten password emails or waiting for one-time passcodes to log in.

3 Rebuilding the home screen layout from scratch

Goodbye to all my organized folders

Close

One of the most annoying parts of switching to a new Android phone is rebuilding it piece by piece. If you've used your old phone for a while, you've likely customized your home screen setup perfectly. The widgets and app icons are where you need them, with muscle memory helping you navigate seamlessly. On a new phone, however, you'll set everything up again.

Restoring layouts, icons, and widgets is possible with third-party launchers that support the backup-and-restore feature, such as Nova Launcher and Action Launcher. However, most first-party launchers, including those from Google and OnePlus, don't offer this feature, meaning you'll start from scratch.

2 Dealing with unwanted bloatware

Why do I have apps I never asked for?

The best part about Android is that you have a lot of smartphones to choose from. There's no shortage of choices, with options from Google, OnePlus, Samsung, and more. However, a common issue with many modern smartphones is the presence of preinstalled apps. These apps, often added by manufacturers or bundled by carriers, clutter your phone with software you didn't ask for.

For instance, switching from a Google Pixel to a Samsung Galaxy smartphone means you'll now see apps that weren't on your previous phone, such as Microsoft or Samsung apps, that aren't necessary but are preinstalled. Samsung allows you to uninstall these apps, but they still add time to the setup process.

1 Reconnecting Bluetooth devices

Smartwatch pairing shouldn't be this hard