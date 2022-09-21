Dynamic Island is one of the biggest talking points on the iPhone 14 series, and it seems Android OEMs are already considering what elements of the feature they can use on future smartphones. Both Xiaomi and Realme have published comments in the last few days that suggest each is looking at the feature on Apple's handsets as inspiration for future software upgrades. Realme seems keener on the idea, while Xiaomi's comments suggest it is looking at the idea, but it's unlikely it'll arrive on smartphones soon.

The Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped area that surrounds the front-facing camera on the new iPhone 14 series. The interface around the pill is dynamic, offering contextual information to users. It's a unique way to hide the front-facing camera, and we wouldn't be surprised to see some Android manufacturers copy a similar style on their future devices.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, Realme asks its community members whether they want a "dream island." It doesn't specifically refer to the feature from Apple, but the company's description makes it clear it would emulate Apple's design. The forum post reads, "Can you imagine what if Realme UI added a software trick to turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature? The UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more.

"Finding this idea quite appealing, we at Realme have decided to turn to our loyal fans for ideas and suggestions on how such a software feature could be implemented on Realme devices, maybe in the future?" Development on this idea sounds very early, but it does sound like Realme may include a similar feature on a future device if the feedback is good.

On the other hand, Xiaomi China's Present Lu Weibing has posted to the social media network Weibo (via Gadgets360) to see if the company's fans would want to see a "smart island" in the future Xiaomi phones. One comment seemed keen on the feature, and Weibing replied by asking whether users "really need a Smart Island." The executive seems open to having the conversation with its users, but it's clear Xiaomi is less keen on the idea than Realme is in its official statements.

Neither of these sources will give us insight into when to expect similar features to a Dynamic Island. Even if Android OEMs are working on similar features, it'll likely be a while until we see it introduced on smartphones you can buy. Mere days after the introduction of the iPhone 14 series, we saw a developer produce a Xiaomi MIUI theme that uses elements of a Dynamic Island. The feature hasn't yet been approved for the company's MIUI theme store.