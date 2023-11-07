Along with Apple's iPhone 15 announcement, we got a look at several new features. One that caught everyone's attention was the Action Button on the iPhone P15 Pro and Pro Max versions. It's a spare physical button that users can program with actions, like shortcuts to a camera, flashlight, memo, or mode.

People liked the Action Button. We saw many Android phone users wondering if they could get something like it. Good news! Android phones have versions of customizable action buttons, as long as you know how to activate them. We walk you through what to do.

How to set up an Action Button on Android with a mapping app

Most features with customizable buttons on Android phones are part of the touchscreen. That's nice, but not exactly an Action Button. For this trick, you'll re-program physical buttons on your phone, and you don't need any complex reworks to do it. Make sure that everything is updated before you begin.

Download a mapping app. These apps allow you to create new settings for the physical buttons on your phone. We suggest starting with Button Mapper, which tends to be compatible with today's Android models. Open the app and select a physical button to remap for a specific task. The Button Mapper app provides options for a variety of buttons and a choice to add buttons (although this option is less reliable). Common choices include volume up or down buttons, the Bixby button on Samsung phones, and similar picks. Close With your button selected, the app gives you a range of physical interactions to map. For example, you can set a double tap to do something, a long press to do something else, and so on. Start with an easy option, like a single tap or a double tap. Choose the action you want your button to do. You have a range of options, including going to settings, changing the brightness, switching song tracks, and interacting with almost any app or setting. Choose what you want to do, and save your new setting. Source: Button Mapper Test your new action setting to make sure it works. While Button Mapper is good, sometimes compatibility with specific phones can be an issue. You may need to tweak your new settings to find an option that works properly for you. Start with something simple, like turning on the phone's flashlight. When your button is working, you can program more actions. Button Mapper has several options that are important. Go through Screen off actions and Pocket detection to see if you want your special actions activated in these situations. Some actions are useful, while others you may want to limit to when you're actively using your phone.

The Google Pixel's Quick Tap feature is a solid alternative

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, along with any Pixels running Android 10 or later, have feature called Quick. The feature lets you add customizable gestures to your phone, and works similar to the iPhone 15's Action Button when you take time to set it up. That's easy, and you don't need additional apps to do it.

Log in to your Pixel phone and go to Settings. Select System. Select Gestures. Go to Quick Tap. Make sure Use Quick Tap is toggled on if necessary. From the available menu, choose an action. You can take a screenshot, play music, show notifications, open an app, and more. Choose if you want to activate stronger taps. This is an important option if you use Quick Tap accidentally. With your settings saved, tap twice on the back of your Pixel phone to activate Quick Tap.

If you're encountering problems with Quick Tap, take a moment to update your Pixel's software.

Get Action Buttons on your terms

With these two options, using the Button Mapper app and setting up Quick Tap on Pixel phones, you can create your own Action Button and change it whenever you want. Experiment with these features to find out what shortcuts are most valuable in your day-to-day use. You may also want to check out our guide on the latest Android tips and tricks to learn more about what you can do.