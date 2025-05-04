Messaging on Android has always felt like a work in progress. While iPhone users have long enjoyed the simplicity and cohesiveness of iMessage, Android users continue to juggle multiple apps, protocols, and inconsistencies. Google has tried to bring order to this chaos through RCS (Rich Communication Services). Despite years of effort, it is clear that RCS alone is not enough since most of us switch between Google Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Facebook Messenger, and even Instagram DMs. It may seem flawed, but this apparent messaging mess may be one of Android's most underrated strengths.