Part of what makes Android such a great option for smartphone users is the sheer number of choices to pick from. Of course, in the United States, there are far fewer options than in other parts of the world. But choices remain. Regardless of your budget or phone needs, there is a device that can check those boxes. That's not even accounting for the folding phones, of which there are options in both brand and form factor.

For the time being, Android has a monopoly on foldable phones and has since September 2019 with the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Since that time, we've seen the category expand in many ways as it has matured. But because the space is growing and gaining more users every year, it's only a matter of time before Apple decides to join in, and if history repeats itself — Android needs to take advantage of the lead it has before it's too late.

Club Android

One of us, one of us...

It isn't just in foldable phones that Android users get bragging rights over Apple fans. Many of the best Android phones offer features you can't find in the produce aisle, Apple, at your favorite smartphone retailer. Things like a built-in stylus found in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or some serious on-device AI photo editing in the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Of course, there are plenty of ways iPhones are set apart from their Android counterparts, which Apple has a knack for in any category it enters.

While there are some really great Android tablets and wearables on the market, Apple's offerings in those categories outsell every other option. Apple has historically not been first in many hardware or software features, but when the company does join in, it does so very methodically and with intention. The first Apple Watch was late to the party and not great, but by the second iteration, Apple had nailed the formula and has not strayed far from it, making it a huge success.

It's this strategy and the massive brand following that should cause Android manufacturers to take notice. A recent report from The Information details that Apple is working on two iPhone foldables in a clamshell style like that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Motorola Razr+. While it isn't clear how accurate this report is or when the devices could be announced, there seems to be enough weight behind it that the industry should be paying attention.

Makers of today's best folding phones have to know that Android's sole ownership of the form factor won't last forever. Apple has sat back and watched these brands prove that foldables have a legitimate following and can be solid devices. So, with that in mind, there's no way that Apple will let an opportunity to capitalize on a new product slip by. Apple has already proven that it can sell a premium device to its most devout users regardless of the category, with the latest Vision Pro at $3,500 showing how much mindshare it can capture.

Google took its time to watch the foldable market for a while before finally releasing the Pixel Fold in 2023, and OnePlus did the same with the Open as well. Though Google's product hasn't been as great as many hoped, OnePlus, on the other hand, did a fantastic job with its device. While both of these products are book-style foldables and, if reports are true, Apple is considering a different form factor, it shows that the folding phone space is very open to new players.

Of all the brands that should be ramping up efforts to thwart not only Apple but other folding phone manufacturers, Samsung stands out. Though it's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a good piece of kit, the Z Fold line has gotten stale and allowed the competition to pass it up. There are plenty of rumors of what a Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be, and no matter what comes true with the device, it needs to make a splash before Apple joins the folding phone game.

Google and OnePlus are both likely to release sequels to each of the foldables that arrived in 2023, and both have room for improvement. But it's not just the hardware that needs to level up before Apple enters the game — it's the Android OS. Even with its own folding phone, Google needs to bake in better software for the form factor. Sure, the Pixel Fold has its hardware flaws, but it is in the software that it really falls behind its competition. Android needs to step up to improve to better support OEMs of foldables to allow for better innovation across all brands.

It's only a matter of time

Can't be alone forever

It's rare for Apple to fail. So, when, not if, Apple does finally unveil a folding iPhone, it's sure to cause a big bang in the smartphone world. Will it be perfect? Probably not. But it is going to sell like crazy, and Apple will be quick to resolve any issues it may have. Overall, manufacturers of Android foldables have done a pretty good job of creating devices that are far more durable than you might expect and software that can take advantage of the form factor. But there is still plenty of maturing to do and ways that Android can get better on folding phones, and it needs to happen fast before it ends up looking to Apple for solutions.